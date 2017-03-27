Starfish launches new Transport Stream Switch

LAS VEGAS, NAB Show 2017, Booth N5924: Starfish Technologies, a broadcast ad insertion technology pioneer and systems builder, today announced the launch of TS Switch. This is a new, software-based switching product designed for a wide range of transport stream switching applications, including upgrading legacy hardware based installations.

Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford said, “TS Switch is a highly flexible product that incorporates sophisticated algorithms and data manipulation to ensure minimal distribution to downstream devices. It has already been successfully trialled by a major, multinational service provider and the time is now right to make TS Switch available to the general marketplace.”

The new switching techniques included in TS Switch build on Starfish Technologies’ long-term expertise in switching and ad insertion, and is of particular value to those initiating or contemplating the implementation of IP-based content delivery systems.

TS Switch can switch content from more than 20 HD or SD video services on a single sever. It processes MPEG-2, H264 and HEVC/H265 encoded media with audio encoded as AAC, AC-3 or MPEG-1 Layer II streams.

TS Switch will be launched at NAB 2017 and can be found, along with other Starfish products, on Booth N5924.