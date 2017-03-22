Qligent Unveils Vision for ATSC 3.0 Monitoring in the Cloud at 2017 NAB Show

MELBOURNE, Florida,March 22, 2017 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level contentmonitoring and analysis, is coming to the 2017 NAB Show with a new solution built to connect over-the-air broadcast performance with the unique protocols and configurations of the next-generation ATSC 3.0 standard.

Vision-ATSC3 is one of several new Qligent systems and services being introduced at NAB that represent an expansion of the company’s Vision cloud-based monitoring portfolio. While the flagship Vision system is built to simplify monitoring, analysis and troubleshooting across the most intensive, enterprise-size multiplatform TV services, Vision-ATSC3 joins the recently-announced Vision-OTT in a new range of solutions built to serve specific TV platforms.

As with all Vision systems, customers need only common off-the-shelf hardware to collect and report performance data to Vision’s centralized (or Cloud-hosted)aggregation server for customizable dashboards and reports. Vision-ATSC3 can quickly, easily and cost-efficiently scale to address any sized system—an important benefit given that ATSC 3.0 systems will, in most cases, be deployed as single-frequency networks (SFNs) that include multiple transmitter sites.

Vision-ATSC3 will provide broadcasters with an easy-to-use workflow to correlate and analyze multi-layer data from nine distinct points along a signal path. This path spans from the broadcast gateway input sources to the antenna RF output, and will help broadcasters obtain a clear picture of cause-and-effect related to system problems and configuration changes, with overall optimization tools to establish a baseline proof-of-performance.Since Vision-ATSC3 is a software based solution, it can be deployed now to baseline ATSC 1.0 performance, and provide oversight during the migration to ATSC 3.0. This will save considerable time and costs battling through problems related to new standards, products and workflows.

“ATSC 3.0 represents an entirely new headend and distribution model for broadcasters with new services, new encoding, new multiplexing,new transport streams, and new waveforms all based on native IP networking and distribution. The fact is that everything changes with this model,” said Ted Korte, COO, Qligent. “The Vision-ATSC3 approach correlates nine points of data moving through pertinent components of an over-the-air ATSC 3.0 system. Four points are direct multi-layer stream analysis, and five points of data are reported from vendor equipment throughout the ATSC3.0 ecosystem. This approach provides multiple perspectives of the compatibility and health of the signal path. We are providing broadcasters with an easy-to-understand toolset to correlate overall performance as it relates to all source signals and emerging protocols like MPEG-DASH that are significant elements of the standard.”

Vision-ATSC3 is built to support high-efficiency video codecs (HEVC) to allow quality-of-service (QoS) and quality-of-experience (QoE) monitoring across 4K, immersive audio and other ATSC 3.0 standards. Vision-ATSC3 will also address mobile signals, native IP streaming content, and other new media services that are expected to proliferate within ATSC 3.0 TV systems.

Korte adds that broadcasters can rest assured that Vision-ATSC3 will unify the end-to-end architecture, as its open platform will ensure interoperability across the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem.

“Ecosystem is the most important word here; when faced with a forklift-like upgrade such as ATSC 3.0, it’s imperative to have products that will be part of a harmonious end-to-end system,” said Korte. “Vision-ATSC3 is made to deliver full oversight and peace of mind to the broadcaster facing one of the most disruptive – yet beneficial – upgrades in the history of television.”

Qligent will demonstrate Vision-ATSC3 alongside other cloud-based monitoring and analysis solutions from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with an emphasis on MPEG-DASH, 4K QoE and ATSC 3.0 RF analysis. Qligent exhibits at Booth N6520.

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring, visualization and delivery analytics solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.