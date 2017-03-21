Apantac Launches 32x4 MX-32 Multiviewer with Built-In Router at NAB 2017

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions will expand series of affordable and fully featured video Multiviewers, with the new 32 input and 4 output MX-32. The MX-32 will be showcased at NAB 2017, booth N5906.

The MX-32 allows users to monitor up to 32 independent video (3G/HD/SD-SDI) inputs simultaneously with four independent outputs. The MX-32 provides the functionality for any input source to be displayed on any of the four outputs. Each input sources can be duplicated as well as resized on the display. Each output can display a maximum of 32 windows.

Based on beta testing and market feedback, the MX-32 is the most feature rich and cost effective four output multiviewer in the market.

As with all Apantac Multiviewers, the MX-32 includes a custom on-screen display for complete layout flexibility to show up to 128 audio meters per output, custom standalone labels, tally indicators, UMD, OMD, analog and digital clocks, and count up/down timers. Each window in the display can be resized and positioned freely, and there is room to store up to 30 non-volatile presets in the unit.

Whether you are monitoring incoming feeds in a control room or displaying & monitoring live multi-camera production for sports & events, this cost effective Apantac multiviewer provides an affordable and full featured solution.

Apantac will showcase the new 32x4 MX-32 multiviewer at NAB booth N5906.

