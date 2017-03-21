Studio Technologies Unveils Model 5422 Dante Intercom Audio Engine at NAB 201

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 21, 2017 -Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, announces that its Model 5422 Dante Intercom Audio Engine will premiere at NAB 2017 (Booth C8849). The Model 5422 is a high-performance, cost-effective solution for creating party-line (PL) intercom circuits when used with Dante-compatible products. Using Dante audio-over-Ethernet technology with AES67 support, the Model 5422 provides the flexibility to be used in a variety of other broadcast-related on-air, talent cueing (IFB), audio mixing and specialized interfacing applications. The unit features low-latency 32-bit digital processing for excellent sonic quality.

"We are excited to introduce another new Studio Technologies product that further leverages the inherent qualities of Dante technology," says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. "We chose the term 'audio engine' for the 5422 to describe its set of audio input, processing, routing and output resources that can be configured to support specific intercom, talent cueing and interfacing functions. Unlike general-purpose Dante digital matrix devices, the Model 5422 is optimized to allow direct support for these commonly-required broadcast and intercommunications functions. It's a very specialized product that allows Dante to fulfill yet another set of real-world audio needs."

Only a power source and an Ethernet network connection are required for the Model 5422 to provide a powerful set of resources for a variety of Dante installations. These include fixed and mobile broadcast facilities, post-production studios, commercial and educational theater environments, and entertainment venues. It is compatible with many Dante-compliant devices - intercom beltpacks from Studio Technologies, such as the 2-channel Model 370, the recently-announced Model 371 and the 4-channel Model 374. When used in conjunction with the 5422, the Studio Technologies' Models 214, Model 215 and Model 216 Announcer's Consoles can be flexibly configured to support many on-air and live-event applications. The Model 5422 will function directly with these and other Dante-supporting devices, including matrix intercom systems, audio consoles, wireless intercom base stations and commentator consoles.

The Model 5422 is available in two versions - one with 32 input and output channels and the other with 64 input and output channels. Dual Gigabit Ethernet interfaces allow switched, redundant and split Dante operation, with web-based configuration and network-enabled software updating. The unit features a lightweight enclosure with single rack-space (1U) mounting and powering by way of AC mains and 12 volt DC.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for "designing for the way professionals work," the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled Audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.