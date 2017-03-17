VitecEV at Enterprise Connect

VitecEV Creative Studio

The VitecEV Creative Studio is a fully integrated video capture and streaming solution designed for use in an enterprise conference room setting. Creative Studio allows users to shoot HD or 4K video with either a PTZ or a robotic camera. Additionally, the Creative Studio provides a rich set of functionality including prompting, recording, and monitoring of both audio and video, storage for post-production, and simultaneous streaming to any number of internal or external distribution sites including Facebook, YouTube, and Wowza. Templated production tools aid users in positioning lights and backdrops to increase the professional look of their videos. Creative Studio is compact and mobile, allowing users to move it throughout a building, a campus, or around the world.

Enterprise Connect Show Preview

March 27-30

VitecEV

Booth 842

Vinten Vantage

The Vinten Vantage is a compact, lightweight robotic camera head that provides enterprise users with unmatched flexibility and smooth on-air motion for capturing high-quality video in the studio, the boardroom, the conference room, or the auditorium. The Vinten Vantage is truly camera- and lens-agnostic and offers a clear upgrade from traditional PTZ solutions, uniquely enabling users to choose the best camera and lens for their application needs. Vantage offers a future-proof platform on which to build productions, with cost-effective pricing and the option of purchasing additional units for multiple shooting angles, all managed from a single control surface.

CORE

CORE is a cloud-based solution that enables users to stream to multiple online video platforms. Starting from the VitecEV Creative Studio video capture and streaming solution, users can stream to Wowza, Facebook, Ustream, YouTube, and other external sites. CORE allows for archiving of video in the cloud and monitoring video streams in real time. The intuitive web interface provides a drag-and-drop setup process for creating source, destination, and output channels. Also, CORE allows encoder and decoder setup to pass through firewalls, eliminating IT involvement. CORE is a monthly service offering available as an add-on to VitecEV's Creative Studio, and it is also available as an open platform that can be accessed by a variety of qualified encoders and decoders.

Company Quote:

"We are excited to be at Enterprise Connect with some of our new products and solutions. Enterprise customers are now demanding the same tools broadcasters have been using for years in order to create and distribute compelling, high-value content with broadcast quality. The Vitec Group and VitecEV have been working with customers around the world for decades to create and share some of the world's most beloved content."

-- Martin Vann, Senior Vice President and General Manager of VitecEV

Company Overview:

VitecEV is the enterprise video division of the Vitec Group, a global provider of premium branded products and services to the broadcast, photographic, sports, and business markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2016 revenues of £376M, VitecEV enables enterprises and organizations to communicate, collaborate, and improve business operations and customer relationships through the creation of high-quality live and recorded video content. VitecEV offers more than 4,000 Vitec Group content creation products and streaming media platforms, as well design, installation, training, support, and managed services, to customers in the corporate, government, financial services, consultancy, house of worship, education, healthcare, and sports market segments. More information is available at http://www.vitecev.com/.

