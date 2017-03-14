Utah Scientific's Customer Count Exceeds 4,000

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 14, 2017 -- Recent orders for Utah Scientific routers have pushed the company's customer count to more than 4,000. Entravision, NBCUniversal, and Walmart are among the latest organizations to have purchased Utah Scientific switchers and router control systems within the past few months.

"It's an indication that our current product strategy, particularly our hybrid SDI/IP approach, is resonating with media organizations of all types," said Tom Harmon, president, Utah Scientific. He added, "By offering solutions such as our IP gateway cards and hybrid routers, which bridge the gap between traditional SDI and IP signal processing, we're showing customers how to build on their existing infrastructure to ease into the IP world one step at a time. And they can do it with the peace of mind that comes with Utah Scientific's world-class technical support and automatic 10-year warranty -- the only one in the industry."

Recent Utah Scientific customers include:

* Evine

* Entravision

* NBCUniversal

* NEP

* Sunset Bronson

* Walmart

* WWJ/WKBD

* WNYT-WNYA

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

