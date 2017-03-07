59th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Audio Team Collaborates for Live Broadcast

Santa Monica, Calif. — The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, showcased an amazing collection of musical performances and tributes and utilized the latest in technology to provide television viewers worldwide with a cutting-edge, high-definition/5.1 surround sound event. Only minutes before the start of the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, several members of the 2017 audio team gathered for a photo. Photograph courtesy of The Recording Academy®/WireImage. © 2017 Photograph by Kevin Winter