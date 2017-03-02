Wohler Showcases Line of Innovative Monitoring and Metering Solutions at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 2, 2017 -Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will be showcasing the affordable AMP1-8-M dual input SDI 8-channel audio monitor, AMP1-2SDA 2-channel audio monitor and Audio over IP modules, including Dante and Ravenna /AES67, for its AMP2-16V Series audio monitors at this year's NAB Show (Booth N3417). With the AMP1-8-M and AMP1-2SDA, Wohler is providing unprecedented access to its advanced audio monitoring technology at an aggressive price point. The introduction of AoIP modules for the established and very popular AMP2-16V Series is part of a continued company initiative to bring high-quality audio monitoring solutions into the IP domain.

The AMP1-8-M offers fast, intuitive operation for monitoring SDI audio in the most demanding production applications at under $2000. Ideal for in-studio or remote productions, the AMP1-8-M provides instantaneous selection and summing of any four SDI audio pairs. It features adjustable volume and balance controls, clear display of levels, and phase indications on bright 2.4-inch, LED-backlit LCD displays, with configurations that can be created, saved and recalled via an intuitive front panel interface. Users can monitor through built-in speakers, headphones or analog outputs.

For those looking for essential monitoring capabilities in environments, including OB truck/vans and network/station facilities, the AMP1-2SDA offers Wohler's high-quality audio monitoring in a compact 1RU 2-channel version. This simple-to-use design offers the capability to select from any available channel pair to monitor. The AMP1-2SDA features adjustable volume and balance controls, clear display of levels and phase indications on bright displays. The unit can monitor via its built-in speakers or headphones with automatic speaker muting when headphones are connected. The unit offers several input options: 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog and AES3.

"Wohler customers have been asking for a first-rate monitoring solution that is intuitive while being affordable," says Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. "We have listened and developed the AMP1-8-M and AMP1-2SDA to provide users with a selection of options in this price point without compromising on our renowned quality."

The AoIP modules for the AMP2-16V Series adds audio-over-IP monitoring functionality to the world's best-selling and most powerful monitor. It is a 16-channel, 2-RU A/V workstation with a complete suite of tools for analyzing and managing audio quality, level and loudness, metadata and more. By adding this module, thousands of existing users can begin monitoring audio using Dante or Ravenna /AES67 without a significant additional investment and without changing their existing workflows or cable installations.

"Wohler consistently works to broaden its capabilities to meet the growing demand for monitoring solutions that support the latest trends in the broadcast and production industries," adds Newbury. "We continue to invest in the popular AMP2-16V platform by adding new modules that are most useful to our customers. Ultimately, this is all about providing greater value by enhancing product features available to our existing users and by simplifying the transition towards new signal types."

The AMP2-16V offers 16 channels of simultaneous, mixed-format audio metering and management. Users are able to mix, sum and route program audio live without the need for a separate audio console. The monitor features two large, customizable high-resolution LCD screens to display application-specific audio/video data such as meters/clusters, phase indication, loudness, Dolby presence and hotkey assignments.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago, with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio, and data alongside the RadiantGrid platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

For additional news items, follow Wohler's social media sites:

http://twitter.com/Wohler

http://www.facebook.com/WohlerTechnologies

http://www.linkedin.com/company/wohler-technologies