Hollywood’s Colortime Facility Industrializes Client Content Services with Dalet Workflow Orchestration and Media Asset Management for Post-Production

Burbank, CA – February 23, 2017 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations, is taking on the post-production market with Colortime, a Burbank, California-based post-production facility that specializes in feature film and television episodic editorial, dailies, VFX, color correction and content management services for a global customer base. Like many post facilities, Colortime is faced with an increasing number of versions to produce while simultaneously reducing the time to deliver those versions to various content channels. Taking a different approach to the traditional work arounds and spreadsheet management tools, industry veteran Moshe Barkat turned to Dalet for its expertise in workflow automation and media asset management (MAM), selecting the open, ready-made Dalet Galaxy platform. The new workflow, which will include Dalet Galaxy MAM and Workflow Engine, Dalet WebSpace and Storyboarder and Dalet Xtend for Adobe® Premiere® Pro, aims to maximize efficiency for managing client content and package delivery by connecting post-production and archives as well as managing work orders for file delivery and automating the corresponding transcodes.

“We are managing a massive amount of content for a growing client base and required a solution that would provide both content organization features and automation capabilities with high scalability. We found the Dalet Galaxy platform delivers on all of these needs,” states Moshe Barkat, CEO of Colortime. “For the many clients and brands that we work with, it is critical that the content is organized in a manner that allows both Colortime and the client - or even the client’s client – to efficiently access it and distribute it in any format they require during or after post.”

Moshe elaborates, “Dalet Galaxy will serve as the foundation to efficiently organize and easily retrieve the vast amount of files we store across post-production storage servers and archives. It will also allow us to simplify distribution, by creating automation profiles for the many transcode and package assembly jobs we do at Colortime, saving us quite a bit of time, whether it is a final file delivery or pulling content from the archive in a particular format that a client needs.”

Dalet Galaxy will manage content ingest and metadata indexing onto Colortime storage and archive servers, creating a central content repository for a 360-degree view into assets. Purpose-built applications such as Dalet WebSpace will allow staff to quickly browse the repository and review work in progress or archived content from any laptop or workstation. Dalet Storyboarder will provide simple cuts and assembly capabilities, allowing non-editing staff to storyboard and share concepts. Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere will connect editors to the main content pool with bi-directional metadata tracking across all systems, keeping content easily searchable throughout the post process.

“From workgroup to enterprise implementations, Dalet continues to prove that its renowned MAM and media workflow technology - honed over years of project experience - is capable of assisting customers not only in broadcast operations, but also in multi-screen distribution and post-production,” states Simon Adler, General Manager, West Coast USA & Canada, Dalet. “Our continued investments in R&D allow our offer to remain flexible and constantly adapt to new market demands. As the chain between content producers and the audiences keeps getting more integrated and faster, post-production and media services facilities have a tremendous new business opportunity to grasp, provided they build their operations on top of the right technology foundation. We see this project as a key reference in this new generation.”

The Dalet Workflow Engine will seamlessly integrate with Colortime’s existing Dalet AmberFin installation, near eliminating the need to manually transcode files and organize final packages. “We will use the Dalet Workflow Engine to automate the many different client file delivery requirements,” says Bill Womack, CTO of Colortime. “Combined with our Dalet AmberFin installation, Dalet will facilitate creation-on-demand for many customer deliverables that require transcoding. And from a top down view, the Workflow Engine will let us define certain governance or rules to manage work orders and orchestrate the creation of packages for each client.”

Bill explains the complexity in automating this aspect of the business: “The automation process is rules-based and unique to each client, which you don’t typically see in television or broadcast environment, as they’re only developing content for their own proprietary channels. They don’t have the same breadth of workflows or depth of rules that we are working with. Being able to dial into each client and define a profile innovates the way we deliver content and customer service.”

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.

Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559