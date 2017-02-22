Auralex® Now Shipping DeskMAX™ Stand-Mounted Acoustical Panels

Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is now shipping its DeskMAX™ Stand-Mounted Acoustical Panels. The DeskMAX is designed as a portable, lightweight, variable and highly effective absorption treatment. It is designed for both permanent recording and makeshift setups (for instance, podcasting), mixing and live performance applications.

Equally appropriate in the studio, classroom, home office or on the stage, DeskMAX™ v2 can be used anywhere boundary-mounted acoustical treatments aren’t feasible or desired. It is ideal for musicians and voiceover professionals working in rented spaces and can also be used as a very effective amplifier and speaker cabinet baffle.

The pair of 2’x2’x3” DeskMAX™ v2 panels are made from Auralex Studiofoam®, mount to the included desktop stands and store in a convenient travel bag that accommodates both panels and stands.

Features:

• Portable nearfield acoustic treatment

• Perfect for voiceover work, podcasts and more

• Available Colors: Charcoal Gray, Burgundy & Purple

• 2’ wide x 2’ tall x 3” thick

• Convenient Travel Bag included

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com.