Studio Technologies Expands Dante Beltpack Range at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, FEBRUARY 21, 2017—Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, introduces the new Model 371 Intercom Beltpack at NAB 2017 (Booth C8849). The compact, lightweight unit combines the features offered by broadcast-style, 2-channel party-line (PL) intercom user devices with a single-channel listen output and a 4-pin male XLR headset interface connector.

“We’re making the quality, networking and plug-and-play benefits of Dante™ available to customers who use 4-pin headsets,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “This latest product allows production crews to use their existing inventory of headsets, such as popular models from Clear-Com® and Telex®, that utilize a 4-pin XLR interface connector. The Model 371 offers two talk and two listen channels along with a single-channel output that’s perfect for PL intercom use where single-ear headsets is desired. Target applications include theatrical, corporate and industrial environments where it can be important to have one ear remain open to ambient audio signals. We encourage all conference goers at NAB to visit our booth and see the newest addition to our beltpack line for themselves.”

The flexibility of Dante and its inherent support of standard IP networks mean that multiple Model 371 units can be used in PL intercom applications with help from audio matrix units, such as the new Studio Technologies Model 5422 Dante Intercom Audio Engines. Model 371 units can also be directly interfaced with ports on compatible matrix intercom systems.

A highlight of the Model 371 is its ability to be easily configured to meet the needs of specific users and applications. Switches allow control of the microphone preamplifier gain and talk button operation. Each button can be individually configured for push to talk or push to talk/tap to latch operation. An integrated call function allows Model 371 users to send and receive channel-specific visual alert signals. Additional features include integrated sidetone, remote microphone off and application firmware updating via a USB port. Model 371 units interface with twisted-pair Ethernet local-area-networks using standard RJ45 patch cables. This LAN connection provides both Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and bidirectional digital audio signals.

The Model 371 features professional audio quality that begins with superior microphone performance. Using a low-noise, wide dynamic-range microphone preamplifier and VCA-based dynamics controller (compressor) input, audio quality is preserved and the chance of signal overload is minimized. The resulting signal is routed to an analog-to-digital conversion (ADC) section that supports a sampling rate of 48 kHz and a bit depth of 24. The now-digital audio signal routes through a processor and onto a Dante interface section where it is packaged for transport over Ethernet. Similar care is taken with the two audio signals that arrive via the Dante interface. The resulting audio quality of the Model 371's two independent talk and listen channels is excellent, with low distortion, low noise and high headroom.

