Auralex® Now Shipping Updated ProMAX™ v2 Stand-Mounted Acoustical Panels
– Reflective rear panel has been upgraded –
Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is now shipping its updated ProMAX™ v2 Stand-Mounted Acoustical Panels, offering a portable, lightweight, highly effective absorption treatment solution offering quick and easy setup and teardown. The ProMAX v2 is designed for a variety of spaces and applications and can be implemented in any location where boundary-mounted acoustical treatments aren’t feasible or desired.
The unit features a 24” x 48” x 3" absorptive Studiofoam™ panel with an updated angled reflective rear surface for tonal variability when rotated or flipped. By altering the quantity, orientation and spacing of multiple ProMAX v2’s, users will be able to dial in the desired amount of room ambience.
The ProMAX v2 is a flexible, expandable and affordable solution that’s ideal for a wide range of users and settings, including recording and performance applications in the studio, on stage, in the classroom, in the home and more.
Features:
- Stand-mounted acoustical absorption panels
- Reduce unwanted acoustical reflections
- Tame chaotic reverberation
- Flexible, portable absorption for professional & residential settings
- Proprietary melamine-free formula is long-lasting and won't crumble like other brands
- Users can dial in the exact sound they desire
- Features absorptive and more-reflective sides for sonic variability
- Expand your ProMAX array as your needs change
- 2’ wide x 4’ tall x 3” thick
- Available Colors: Charcoal Gray, Burgundy & Purple
- Add stand-mounted Studio6™, LENRD® Bass Traps or Sunburst-360s™ for a complete, broadband treatment system!
For more information, please visit www.auralex.com.
