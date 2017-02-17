Auralex® Now Shipping Updated ProMAX™ v2 Stand-Mounted Acoustical Panels

– Reflective rear panel has been upgraded –

Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is now shipping its updated ProMAX™ v2 Stand-Mounted Acoustical Panels, offering a portable, lightweight, highly effective absorption treatment solution offering quick and easy setup and teardown. The ProMAX v2 is designed for a variety of spaces and applications and can be implemented in any location where boundary-mounted acoustical treatments aren’t feasible or desired.

The unit features a 24” x 48” x 3" absorptive Studiofoam™ panel with an updated angled reflective rear surface for tonal variability when rotated or flipped. By altering the quantity, orientation and spacing of multiple ProMAX v2’s, users will be able to dial in the desired amount of room ambience.

The ProMAX v2 is a flexible, expandable and affordable solution that’s ideal for a wide range of users and settings, including recording and performance applications in the studio, on stage, in the classroom, in the home and more.

Features:

Stand-mounted acoustical absorption panels

Reduce unwanted acoustical reflections

Tame chaotic reverberation

Flexible, portable absorption for professional & residential settings

Proprietary melamine-free formula is long-lasting and won't crumble like other brands

Users can dial in the exact sound they desire

Features absorptive and more-reflective sides for sonic variability

Expand your ProMAX array as your needs change

2’ wide x 4’ tall x 3” thick

Available Colors: Charcoal Gray, Burgundy & Purple

Add stand-mounted Studio6™, LENRD® Bass Traps or Sunburst-360s™ for a complete, broadband treatment system!

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com.