Audio Engineering Society 142nd International Convention Committee Announced

New York, NY, February 6, 2017 — Following 2016’s two highly-successful AES Conventions in Paris and Los Angeles, the Audio Engineering Society is pleased to announce the distinguished membership of the committee charged with organizing the upcoming AES Berlin Convention, set to take place May 20 to 23, 2017, at the Maritim Hotel Berlin in Berlin, Germany. The Convention, being co-chaired by Sascha Spors (Professor at the University of Rostock and Chair, AES North German Section) and Nadja Wallaszkovits (Chief Audio Engineer, Phonogrammarchiv, Austrian Academy of Sciences and formerly AES VP, Central Europe Region), will once again be the largest European pro audio event and exhibition of the year, drawing professionals and students from around the world.

Offering four full days of in-depth programs and presentations, technical tours, and a three-day manufacturer exhibition of the top brands and services in pro audio, the AES Berlin Convention is being headed up by an international committee of individuals dedicated to providing a unique and informative program for all attendees. The committee reports that paper submissions are up 50 percent higher than typical. Multichannel, spatial and immersive audio will all be well represented in the technical program, as will acoustics, psychoacoustics, audio quality and perception, to name just a few topics that will be addressed during this industry-spanning event.

Berlin captivated attendees of the 135th AES International Convention in Berlin in 2014, making a repeat visit an attractive proposition. The 2017 AES Berlin Technical Tour Schedule illustrates the breadth of the importance of Berlin to the audio industry, as well as its cultural allure. The Tech Tours program will include several renowned Berlin recording studios, tours of market-leading Berlin-based audio manufacturers, broadcast and film sound production facilities and the Museum für Kommunikation (Museum of Communications).

“A full convention program could be built around just the combined knowledge of the committee for AES Berlin,” says Bob Moses, AES Executive Director. “When these accomplished individuals reach out to their colleagues, to the entire AES membership and beyond, the result is an amazingly multi-faceted and quality program. If you are serious about audio, you’ll join us in Berlin.”

Papers co-chairs for the 142nd convention are Jamie Angus (AES Fellow, University of Salford) and Thomas Sporer (Fraunhofer, AES VP, Central Europe Region), while Workshops will be overseen by co-chairs Sascha Disch (Fraunhofer) and Natanya Ford (AES Fellow, Buckinghamshire University). Jens Aherns (University of Technology Berlin) will serve as Facilities Co-Chair, and André Maletz (Mixing Ambulance) will Co-Chair the Technical Tours. Additional committee members will be announced soon.

Look for AES Berlin updates and registration information to come at aeseurope.com

