EditShare Appoints Howard Twine to Director of Software Strategy

Basingstoke, UK - January 31, 2017 – EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced the appointment of Howard Twine to the role of director of software strategy. A media savvy product strategist with 20 years of experience, Howard returns to EditShare in this newly created role to drive the company’s overall solutions strategy, leveraging emerging technologies and EditShare’s open architecture philosophy to expand technology partnerships and workflow options for production and post-production facilities, broadcasters and content creators everywhere.

“It’s an exciting time for Howard to be re-joining EditShare. With the move towards more software-centric, IP-based workflows, we are facing some big changes in our industry,” states James Richings, managing director, EditShare. “Howard brings with him a vast amount of experience, and as director of software strategy, he will be a driving force in evolving EditShare software platforms and expanding technology partnerships to meet new market opportunities as well as EditShare customer needs.”

To meet the changing media landscape, Howard will expand workflow options and third-party integrations offered through EditShare’s award-winning media management solutions, including its flagship production asset management platform EditShare Flow. Howard echoes the mission saying, “We’re facing progressive times in the industry and it’s clear EditShare is prepared for these changes. I’m thrilled to help guide the journey and take our production asset management solutions and workflow tools to the next level, while building new partnerships that complement and extend our customers options.”

About Howard Twine

A well-known industry expert, Howard Twine has held key roles with leading development companies in the media and entertainment sector. Prior to his re-joining EditShare, Howard held the role of Chief Operations Officer at Vidcheck, working on the UK DPP and other critical industry initiatives across the globe. In addition to his position at Vidcheck, Howard held strategic roles at Edifis, Leitch, Pro-Bel, SGL and TransMedia Dynamics. His vast experience across broadcast and video vendors in product management and business development led to his first assignment at EditShare as a senior manager responsible for architecting company’s media asset management workflow solutions.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

