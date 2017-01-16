TMD adds T Vimalanathan to strengthen SE Asia operations

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) the leading digital asset management company announced today that it has appointed T Vimalanathan as Regional Manager to their growing Asia Pacific operation. Nathan is a highly respected and accomplished industry veteran with solid ties to Asia Pacific’s broadcast and archive communities.

In his new position, Nathan will serve TMD’s existing customers, including the Asian Film Archive in Singapore and broadcaster Astro in Malaysia. He will lead the local sales and support effort to identify, implement and maintain asset and workflow management systems in the region to drive forward the company’s growing position as a leading provider of digital asset management solutions in the region.

Prior to joining TMD, Nathan was CTO of Orange County Sdn Bhd, where he was responsible for the technical implementation and workflow of a system to photo-realistically create a digital representation of a deceased actor. At the same time he has been a sought-after technical consultant to a number of businesses, and this brought him into contact with TMD.

The announcement was made today by TMD’s CEO, Carlton Smith who is also based in APAC. “We first came into contact with Nathan when he was working on a major audiovisual archive project in the region. It was clear from the start that he really understood the issues, and had a passion to get the absolute best solution for the end client.”

“Nathan is very well connected in the region, which is a huge bonus for us,” Smith added. “Our customers entrust us with their assets, which means that the bond between TMD and the client has to be one of complete honesty and trust. Having Nathan on the ground in south-east Asia strengthens that bond, both with our current customers and with other content and archive owners looking for the best modern solutions for access and preservation.”

Nathan holds a Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore. He resides in Malaysia and can be reached at vimal@tmd.tv.