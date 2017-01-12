ChyronHego Appoints Casper Plessing as Vice President of Sales, Iberia

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Jan. 12, 2017 -- ChyronHego today announced the appointment of Casper Plessing as vice president of sales for Iberia, encompassing Spain and Portugal. Plessing will focus on expanding sales opportunities and managing partner channels in the region's challenging broadcast industry. He moves into the new role from his previous position as sales manager for VidiGo, now a ChyronHego company.

"We were fortunate to gain access to Casper's outstanding sales management and technical expertise through our acquisition of VidiGo, and now it makes complete sense for him to take charge of this important sales effort," said Rickard Öhrn, ChyronHego's president, EMEA. "As we continue to grow our market presence in Europe, the Iberia region will play a pivotal role. Casper is the ideal professional to take on the challenges and opportunities in this vital region."

Plessing began his career in the broadcast industry at VidiGo almost a decade ago, where he served for more than five years as a project manager, operations manager, and international channel manager. He rejoined VidiGo three years ago as sales manager, where he most recently oversaw the company's sales and distribution channel in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Russia, and the CIS countries. Plessing also is the owner of SalesQ Spain, an international, full-service sales support company, and he served as general manager for DataQ, a Netherlands-based business-to-business telemarketing firm. A native of the Netherlands, Plessing holds a degree in engineering from the Delft University of Technology.

"Market conditions have been quite tough in Spain and Portugal due to the recent economic downturn. But now that the economy is picking up, we see tremendous opportunities emerging for ChyronHego solutions," Plessing said. "Building on our large installed base in Spain, I'm looking forward to the challenge of expanding our presence in this competitive and very interesting region."

Plessing will be based in Madrid and will report to Öhrn.

More information about ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric(R), the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB" optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in Melville, New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-CasperPlessing.jpg

Photo Caption: Casper Plessing, Vice President of Sales, Iberia, at ChryonHego

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ChyronHego appoints Casper Plessing as vice president of sales, Iberia - https://goo.gl/9R3QBn