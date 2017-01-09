Cinegy announces Balkans partnership

Munich, Germany 9 January 2017 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced a new partnership with TeleGroup Limited, a leading information and communications technology solution provider in the west Balkans.

TeleGroup now provides and supports Cinegy’s latest products and services in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Macedonia, and portions of the Middle East.

‎TeleGroup Head of Business Development Aleksandar Stojanovic said, “TeleGroup has extensive experience in providing solutions for video service providers, with a major focus on providing end-to-end implementations of IPTV and OTT content delivery services.

“Cinegy software products and services are a natural fit in our portfolio, and will enable us to offer our broadcast customers an easy and affordable transition to IP-based broadcasting.”

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “We are delighted to welcome TeleGroup to our rapidly expanding group of global partners. We look forward to working with them to bring the full benefit of ‘software-defined television’ to the region.”