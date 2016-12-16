AVerMedia Pioneers MPEG-DASH Patent Pools

MPEG-DASH is an adaptive-bitrate streaming standard utilizing encoders (such as AVerMedia's live streaming solutions, AVerCaster HEVC series RS9260/ RS9280 and AVerCaster Premium series RS7310/ RS7170/ RS7190) to send high quality videos in sequential, fragmented segments through existing HTTP web servers onto portable devices, set-top boxes, digital video recorders, or software solutions receiving audio/video feeds. The adaptive bitrate automatically adjusts to network conditions to offer hours of flawless streaming of seamless videos while minimizing lag or re-buffering during playback. Bill Geary, Vice President of Business Development at MPEG LA, says "We commend the hard work and cooperation of the patent holders that have agreed to offer a joint license for the benefit of the DASH marketplace, and we welcome other essential DASH patent owners to join them.”



In addition to AVerMedia, other licensed companies include Amotech Co., Ltd.; Cable Television Laboratories, Inc.; Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETR), South Korea; Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Foerderung der angewandten Forschung e.V, Germany; Hitachi Maxell, Ltd., Japan; Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Japan; Siemens AG, Germany; SK Planet Co., Ltd., South Korea; and The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York, USA.







About AverMedia

