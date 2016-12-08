Delvcam Unveils New Compact 5.5-Inch HDMI/SDI Cross-Conversion Monitor

Mount Marion, N.Y. – December 8, 2016 - Delvcam, a US based design and engineering firm that specializes in professional LCD video production monitors, unveils the new 5.5 inch DELV-HSW5-CC camera top LCD video monitor featuring HDMI/SDI cross conversion and waveform and vector scope displays.

"This 5.5-inch monitor is similar to our 7-inch version but in a compact unit that our customers have been asking for. It is also affordably priced with HDMI/SDI cross conversion and onscreen displays that eliminate the need and expense for adding extra equipment to your set up. It is an ideal reference monitor for all stages of video production,” commented Dan Coscarella, product manager at Delvcam.

The Delvcam camera-top DELV-HSW5-CC 5.5-inch LCD monitor integrates waveform, vector scope, time code, and histogram displays, and 3G-SDI and HDMI cross-conversion output into a single unit. Designed for camera operators, directors, and cinematographers, this monitor features a 16:9 panel, full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, and a high contrast ratio of 1000:1.

The super-compact portable design, rugged metal housing in a protective silicon case, and a removable sunshade make the DELV-HSW5-CC ideal for outdoor use.

To learn more about Delvcam products visit www.delvcam.com.

