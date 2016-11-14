Wazee Digital's Andy Hurt Named to IABM North America Regional Council

DENVER -- Nov. 14, 2016 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, today announced that Andy Hurt, the company's senior vice president of marketing and business development, has been selected to join the IABM North America Regional Council. Hurt joins 13 other broadcast industry professionals on the new council, charged with promoting local issues and providing advocacy for the North American broadcast and media technology industry. The new IABM North America Regional Council held its first meeting on Nov. 10 at the 2016 NAB Show New York.

"The IABM North America Regional Council plays a vital role in helping shape the association's vision for the future and gives IABM members in our region a voice," said Hurt. "I'm honored to serve on the Council and look forward to working with the other members to help advise IABM -- especially as it steers the broadcast and media industry through this period of so much dynamic change."

With over 450 member companies worldwide, IABM is the only international trade association to represent manufacturers and suppliers of broadcast and media technology products. Newly elected members of the North America Regional Council will serve from November 2016 through November 2018. The Council will be chaired by Michael Accardi, president of CueScript, who will also sit on the central IABM Members' Board.

"We welcome Andy to the IABM North America Regional Council and look forward to his input," said Caryn Cohen, IABM Director, North America. "His 20-plus years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, as well as his role in the Wazee Digital executive leadership team, will be invaluable as the Council helps to strengthen IABM's presence in North America and the international broadcast community."

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

