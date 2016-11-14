Magewell Named to 2016 Streaming Media 100 List of Online Video Industry Leaders

November 14, 2016 -- Nanjing, China:Magewell is proud to have been selected as one of 2016's Streaming Media 100, Streaming Media magazine's annual list of "the 100 companies that matter most in online video." Chosen by a panel of 11 streaming media experts, the list honors the technology and services companies doing the most interesting, important and innovative work in the industry.

"The Streaming Media 100 is our annual attempt to shine the spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of amazing online content," said Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, editor of Streaming Media. "These are the companies that our editors and contributors have determined to be the cream of the crop -- the most important, most innovative, and most influential companies providing streaming and OTT technologies, products, and services. Congratulations to all of this year's selections."

"We are very honored that the respected experts at Streaming Media have recognized us as one of the most important companies in the online video space," said Fei Ma, Chief Technical Officer at Magewell. "We have earned a strong reputation in the market by listening closely to our customers and providing innovative products to address their current and future needs, all while maintaining our high standards of quality and reliability. Our inclusion on the Streaming Media 100 list further demonstrates that we're succeeding in enabling our customers and partners to achieve their online video goals, and we look forward to delivering more great advances in the future."

Magewell develops and manufactures hardware and software for the capture, management, and transformation of digital media. Magewell products are used in a wide array of applications including broadcast, live event streaming, surveillance, medical imaging, lecture capture, gaming, motion picture production and more.

Available in a comprehensive range of single, dual and quad-channel models with a flexible choice of input interfaces and resolutions up to 4K, Magewell's flagship Pro Capture PCIe cards cost-effectively deliver outstanding video capture quality, performance and reliability. Magewell's popular USB Capture devices enable all types of computers including laptops to capture professional video and audio signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface, with a driver-free design and automatic input format detection for true plug-and-play operation. Magewell capture devices support Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, and offer broad compatibility with popular streaming, encoding, live production, collaboration, video conferencing and virtual reality (VR) creation software.

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.