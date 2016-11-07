FSR Offers AV Professionals Host of ‘Revolutionary’ New Infrastructure Systems At InfoComm Connections 2016 Show in New York

New York, NY — FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is at InfoComm Connections 2016, Booth 1366, in New York with a host of infrastructure, digital video and cable management products developed to help AV professionals save time and money, and achieve their installation and signal distribution objectives. The event, co-located with the newly named NAB Show New York (formerly CCW/SATCON) for the second year, is being held at the Javits Convention Center on November 9th and 10th.

Infrastructure – Boxes, Boxes and more Boxes

REVOLUTION Series Table Boxes including THE CLAMP - Center stage is FSR’s extraordinary and comprehensive series of Table, Wall and Floor boxes, built to withstand every obstacle man or nature can throw in their way. FSR is showcasing its award-winningRevolution Table Solutions, recently introduced and already a recipient of two prestigious awards – InfoComm Best of Show from both AV Technology and Sound & Video Contractor. The Revolution line comprises five versions of square and rectangular options that can use FSR’s existing T6 Table Box insert brackets and the company’s full line of TBRT cable retractors. The various internal brackets available are designed to contain AC, USB Chargers, Cable Pulls, TBRT cable retractors, snap-in keystone connectors, or FSR’s Intelligent Plate Solutions (IPS).

Of particular note is THE CLAMP, a table edge version that incorporates a tool-less quick use clamp means of attachment to any table or counter edge with thicknesses ranging from ½” to 1-5/8”.

Available in a black powder-coat finish, thetable boxes are ETL Listed and expressly designed to match any décor.

PWB-FR-450 – FSR is also highlighting its fire rated version of the popular PWB-450 large capacity wall box. The only fire rated wall box in the infrastructure industry, the PWB-FR-450 is designed for walls that require more opening than is allowed by code eliminating the need to construct double walls. It accommodates custom applications as well as those that need to mount larger interfaces or equipment behind a display.

Floor Box Cover Options- The Company is displaying numerous new floor box cover options to increase their appeal to an even broader audience.

Digital Video Products – Switching Options for Every Purpose

Compass 3.0 Presentation Switcher Family - FSR’s much-anticipated Compass 3.0 Presentation Switcher Family is designed for the staging and rental market, but easily crosses boundaries into fixed applications such as boardrooms, amphitheaters, and multi-purpose training rooms.

With eight (8) models to choose from, the FSR Compass 3.0 Family consists of multi-format presentation switchers with fully integrated proprietary Ultra 4K image processing technology. Depending on the application units, it’s available in video only, or video and audio switching versions.

Collaboration Systems and Packages - Gathering Great Minds

HuddleVU Collaboration Systems - FSR is displaying its multi-award-winning HuddleVU Collaboration collection that creates the ideal environment for people to view and share ideas.The HuddleVU system allows for multiple users, from a duo to 12 - or more, to shareand view their laptops, tablets, and smart phones screenson a main display. Unlike conventional presentationsystems, anyone participating can be a presenter, or a member of theaudience at any given time at the push of a button. The systems include all the necessary video switching equipment, control hardware, display power control and color-coded captive HDMI cables. Table models are available in numerous configurations, finishes and heights.

Cable Management – Keeping it neat

Wiring Star - A new cable management system, the Wiring Star (WS-1), is on display for the first time! Wiring Star provides an organized mechanism for storing cables. The solution makes quick, neat work of stowing extra cable length under tables, behind desks, in podiums and credenzas. With its concentric dual coil design and variety of attachment points, multiple cables can be wrapped neatly in their own cable path reducing cross cable interference. The system is a real cost and time saver that prevents cables from being damaged and provides tangle free cable management.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions.



FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com .







