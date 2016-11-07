Auralex® Now Shipping Updated SonoFiber™ Materials

– SonoFiber now comes in both panels and rolls, and new color options are available –





Indianapolis, IN – Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, is now shipping newly updated versions of its popular SonoFiber™ material, a cost-effective treatment with great acoustical properties. SonoFiber is now available in both one-inch-thick panels and two-inch-thick rolls. Panels come in a package of fourteen 1" x 24" x 48" units, and the rolls measure 2" x 48” [4 feet] x 300" [25 feet]. The rolls feature a black scrim membrane on one side. New colors for the panels are also available: charcoal, light gray, white and beige color options are all now offered.



SonoFiber is the perfect solution for contractors and system integrators with projects requiring a Class A fire rating without the aesthetic demands of designer treatments such as fabric-covered panels. Made from recycled cotton fibers, SonoFiber is ideal for nightclubs, restaurants, gymnasiums, houses of worship, multi-purpose rooms and other commercial or industrial environments. SonoFiber is also ideal for unfinished metal deck ceilings with common acoustical issues like echo and reverberation.

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com/.



Photo Caption 1: Auralex® SonoFiber™ Panel in Charcoal

