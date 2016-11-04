Litepanels Announces 48-Hour Astra E Flash Sale

Chatsworth, California (November 4, 2016) - Litepanels, a premier provider of LED lighting for the broadcast, film, and production industries and a Vitec Group brand, is excited to announce an unprecedented pre-holiday sale for the celebrated Astra E Daylight LED panels. For just 48 hours, customers in North America will receive a 30% discount on Litepanels Astra E Daylight LED panels beginning November 9th and ending November 10th, or while supplies last.







“To help jumpstart their holiday shopping, we’re giving our customers a chance to stock up on quality LED lights at a great price point. For years, the Astra family has continued to be a game-changer in the professional lighting industry and we’re happy to be able to offer this fantastic 48-hour deal on our Astra E panels,” stated Alan Ipakchian, Product Marketing Manager for Litepanels.







The Astra 1x1 E Daylight LED panel features a one square foot form factor with updated, high CRI, surface mount LEDs and custom-designed TIR optics. The Astra E Daylight has a comparative output to the original 1x1 that revolutionized the lighting industry and now provides an even fuller color spectrum. Along with high color rendition, the panel’s tightly binned LEDs provide higher intensity, resulting in a longer throw and a more effective beam spread. With ultra-smooth dimming from 100% to 0, the panel is flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle.







The Astra 1x1 E Daylight employs completely silent passive cooling for efficient thermal management. It’s easily identifiable manual controls and modular design allow lighting professionals to build the light up to meet their requirements with optional yoke-mounted Gold-mount or V-mount battery plates. A truly mobile lighting solution, the Astra E offers optional communications modules that can control brightness and temperature via standard DMX512 protocol or via Bluetooth using the SmartLite app through your handheld Apple device.







Orders will be taken starting at 9 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) on November 9th and ending at 5 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) on November 10th or WHILE SUPPLIES LAST* through authorized Litepanels dealers.







To learn more about this LED panel, click http://www.litepanels.com/en-US/Shop/products/led-lights-astra-1x1-e-daylight.







* Offer is only valid in North America.







###







About Litepanels







Litepanels, a Vitec Videocom brand, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED (light emitting diode) lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy® award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world’s leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color accurate, fully-dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly fixtures can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at www.Litepanels.com.







About Vitec Videocom







Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Vinten and Wooden Camera. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business. The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.