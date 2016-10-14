Edward Lachman, Ron Garcia, Philippe Rousselot and Nancy Schreiber to be Honored by American Society of Cinematographers

LOS ANGELES (October 13, 2016) - The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has announced the honorees for the 31st annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement. Edward Lachman, ASC; Ron Garcia, ASC; Philippe Rousselot, ASC, AFC; and Nancy Schreiber, ASC will be recognized for their contributions to the art of cinematography at the organization's awards gala on February 4, 2017, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland. Lachman will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Garcia will be bestowed with the Career Achievement in Television Award. Rousselot earns the International Award, and Schreiber will take home the Presidents Award.



"The work of these individual cinematographers is varied, yet it all exemplifies a stellar level of achievement," says ASC President Kees van Oostrum. "As a group, they also are a prime example of great careers in the industry and, over the years, they have set creative standards of the highest order."



Lachman is a revered and award-winning cinematographer who has photographed over 90 titles in narrative, experimental and documentary forms. He has collaborated with directors such as Todd Haynes, Steven Soderbergh, Robert Altman, Paul Schrader, Todd Solondz, Sofia Coppola, Werner Herzog, Wim Wenders, Volker Schlöndorff, Ulrich Seidl, and Jean-Luc Godard, among others.



Lachman's work with Haynes on Carol (2015) and Far From Heaven (2002) garnered him Academy Award® nominations, and the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce (2011) earned him an Emmy® nomination. He has also received the Golden Frog for Carol, the Silver Frog for Far From Heaven, and the Bronze Frog for I'm Not There (2007) at Camerimage, as well as the Director/Cinematographer Golden Frog with Haynes (2011). He is the only American to receive the prestigious Marburg Camera Award in Germany for his body of work. Other accolades for Lachman include Independent Spirit Awards for Far From Heaven and Carol, the British Society of Cinematographers Award for Best Feature Film with Carol, and many honors from film critic associations and film festivals throughout his career.



Lachman's many memorable credits include Wiener-Dog, Paradise, Howl, Life During Wartime, Import/Export, A Prairie Home Companion, Ken Park (which he co-directed), Erin Brockovich, The Virgin Suicides, The Limey, Selena, Mi Familia (My Family), Light Sleeper, London Kills Me, Less Than Zero, and Desperately Seeking Susan, to name a few. His next project is the upcoming Haynes film, Wonderstruck (2017).



In addition to narrative features, Lachman has consistently contributed to the documentary genre, shooting Don't Blink - Robert Frank, Collapse, Soldiers of Music, Mother Teresa, Ornette: Made in America, In Our Hands, Lightning Over Water, and La Soufrière. He also directed the documentaries In the Hearts of Africa, Life for a Child, Cell Stories, and Report From Hollywood. Lachman is also known as a visual artist who has had installations, videos and photography at The Whitney Museum of American Art, The Ludwig Museum in Germany, and many other museums and galleries throughout the world.



Garcia has collected Emmy nominations for Murder in the Heartland (1993) and The Day Lincoln was Shot (1998), both of which received ASC Award nominations. He earned additional nods from his peers in the ASC for Thomas Carter's Divas (1996) and the pilot of Twin Peaks (1991). In 1991, Garcia won a CableACE Award for HBO's movie El Diablo and another CableACE Award nomination for Peter Markle's Nightbreaker. His long list of memorable credits includes TV hits such as Rizzoli and Isles, the first season of the current CBS series Hawaii Five-O, Numb3rs, Providence, Gilmore Girls, EZ Streets, Michael Mann's Crime Story, and the pilots for L.A. Takedown and Stingray. He photographed numerous television movies, including Alien Nation: The Udara Legacy, Mutiny, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Baby, Deliberate Intent, Brave New World, and Diane Keaton's Girl With the Crazy Brother, among others.



Rousselot earned an Academy Award® for A River Runs Through It (1993), as well as an ASC nomination. Furthermore, he was Oscar-nominated for Hope and Glory (1987) and Henry & June (1990), with the former also receiving a BSC Award. His award-winning body of work includes Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and The Bear (1988), which garnered ASC nominations, and Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994), which won a BAFTA and BSC Award. Additional credits include The Miracle, Remember the Titans, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Planet of the Apes, Antwone Fisher, Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows, The Nice Guys, and the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.



A native of France, Rousselot won his first Cesar Award (France's equivalent of an Oscar) for Diva (1981), and earned additional trophies for Thérèse (1986) and Queen Margot (1994). He's compiled around 70 credits, working with renowned directors such as Tim Burton, Stephen Frears, Neil Jordan, Robert Redford, Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, among many others.



Schreiber is a Detroit native who, after receiving her psychology degree at the University of Michigan, moved to New York and worked her way up from production assistant to gaffer. Early in her career, she was gaffer on the Academy Award-nominated documentary The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir for co-directors Shirley MacLaine and Claudia Weill. As a cinematographer, Schreiber has an eclectic list of narrative film and television credits as well as commercials, music videos and documentaries. Her work includes Your Friends and Neighbors, The Nines, Visions of Light, In Plain Sight (pilot), HBO's The Comeback, episodes of ABC'S The Family, and the new FX series Better Things.



Schreiber's cinematography in Chain of Desire earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination (1994), which she followed with an Emmy nomination (1996) for her work on the documentary The Celluloid Closet. She landed on Variety's 10 Cinematographers to Watch before taking home the coveted Best Cinematography Award at Sundance for November in 2004. She previously shared a Sundance Cinematography Award on My America... Or Honk if You Love Buddha (1997). In addition to serving on the ASC Board of Governors, she was on the board of Women In Film (WIF) and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Schreiber has taught advanced cinematography at the American Film Institute and, between shooting, continues to guest lecture at film schools in California, New York, and around the world.



For information regarding the 31st ASC Awards, visit www.theasc.com or call 323-969-4333.







(Oscar and Academy Award are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Emmy is a registered trademark of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.)