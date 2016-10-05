Sommer Introduces 3G Broadcast Cable: Transit MC 2030 HD

Video/Power Cable for Demanding Professional Applications



Sommer Cable, the leader in professional cable and connection technology for the audio and video industries, has introduced the new Transit MC 2030 HD, an innovative video/power combo cable that is unprecedented in digital HD and 3G-SDI long-distance transmission cables with power supplies.



Transit MC 2030 HD contains two double-shielded HD video lines 1.2L/4.8DZ and a 3 x 1.5 mm / AWG 15 power line in a flexible jacket. Low damping values and an outstanding screening enable a 3G signal transfer distance over 328 ft., regardless of heat, cold, or stringent conditions.



Sommer Cable recommends the compact and easy-to-reel combo cable, which measures only 0.740? in diameter, for use in mobile production trucks, at large events and in the installation sector.

Free one-foot cable samples are available upon request.

ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products.

