IMT Joins Immersive Technology Alliance to Advance the Adoption of Virtual Reality

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) has joined the Immersive Technology Alliance (ITA), an organization advancing the viability, advancement and adoption of virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, stereoscopic 3D, and related future innovations.



"VR and immersive experiences are clearly going to be the next big thing for how consumers are entertained and informed, and the solutions needed to satisfy the requirements for producing this new kind of content will be an order of magnitude harder and more complex than what we see in traditional media workflows," said Geoff Stedman, SVP of Marketing for Quantum. "That's why we are excited to see one of our premier partners, IMT, join the Immersive Technology Alliance. Their experience with designing and implementing complex solutions to some of the hardest workflow challenges makes them an ideal contributor to the advancement of VR innovations."



Dave Ginsberg, Principal Consultant at IMT, added, "IMT is excited to become a part of the Immersive Technology Alliance and to help grow technology solutions in virtual reality and augmented reality. We feel that the ITA's work in bringing the industry together is critical for consumer adoption and growth of VR/AR technologies and cutting edge content. With our extensive experience in media and entertainment solutions, we look forward to collaborating with other members and the industry at large to promote these new innovative platforms."



With many of the content presentation models in these new areas not yet being standardized, IMT with its extensive technology expertise will work with other ITA members to develop best practices and solutions. This will help the industry to solve many of the challenges that are currently being faced by creators in immersive platforms.



Neil Schneider, Executive Director of The Immersive Technology Alliance, commented, "The industry needs companies like IMT that know how to identify the problems and solutions for new forms of media and entertainment such as virtual and augmented reality. We're very excited to welcome them as the ITA's latest member."



Mission Statement

The Immersive Technology Alliance contributes to the viability, advancement and adoption of virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, stereoscopic 3D, and related future innovations. They do this by facilitating collaborative problem solving and accelerated opportunity development at an industry-wide level. Participants include immersive platform makers, technology and content developers, academia, businesses, market advocates, and distribution channels.

Learn more at: https://ita3d.com/



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) is a media technology company with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Dallas. IMT serves the telecommunications, media/entertainment and enterprise market with a broad range of solutions designed to drive new value and efficiencies through technology. IMT provides consulting, design, engineering, systems integration and managed support services to clients focused on media technologies, interactive video, cloud, cyber security, storage, asset management, data protection, high-performance computing, networking, and 24/7 support. Inc. Magazine ranked IMT as the 25th fastest growing private company in the IT Services industry. For more information, visit http://www.imtglobalinc.com