Pliant Technologies Announces AVMB Solutions Pte Ltd as Singapore Distributor

AUBURN, AL, October 4, 2016 — Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of CoachComm, has named AVMB Solutions Pte Ltd as its distributor for Singapore. AVMB Solutions Pte Ltd will help Pliant increase product availability and growth throughout Southeast Asia.

“We strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers and distributing Pliant Technologies intercom products will help us do that,”says KS Sng, Director at AVMB Solutions Pte Ltd. “Pliant Technologies provides products that are reliable, innovative and at an exceptional price point that fits the needs of the emerging markets we supply to. We are thrilled to add Pliant’s innovative intercom products to our inventory and to further expand its products’ availability throughout the region.”

Incorporated in 2008, AVMB Solutions Pte Ltd imports and distributes professional audio, video and multimedia products, which include mixers, microphones, intercoms, camera support equipment and lighting, from companies such as Azden and Glidecam to countries within Southeast Asia. Located in one of the leading video and filming hubs in the world, AVMB Solutions Pte Ltd offers commercial expansion through system integration with the most advanced technologies.

“We are excited to be partnering with AVMB Solutions Pte Ltd as we continue to expand Pliant’s sales and customer support throughout Southeast Asia,” says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. “Both Pliant Technologies and AVMB Solutions Pte Ltd are consistently searching for new ways to provide the most innovative technology solutions to the industry. AVMB’s experience and knowledge will be a great asset to us.”

For more information about AVMB Solutions Pte Ltd, visit: http://www.avmb.biz.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

PliantTechnologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live-sound, theater, theme park, event management, and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy to use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

Connect with Us:

www.facebook.com/plianttechnologieswww.twitter.com/4pliantwww.vimeo.com/4pliantwww.instagram.com/pliant_technologies