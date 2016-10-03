Qligent Extends Broadcast and Cable Industry Presence with New Sales Representation

MELBOURNE, Florida,October 3, 2016 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, will build on its sales momentum in North America with the appointment of CER-TEC as its manufacturer representative.

Owned and operated by industry veterans John Cerquone and Leigh Herman, CER-TEC serves a wide client base across broadcast stations and networks, cable system operators (MVPDs), sports and live event venues, production and post facilities, and rental companies among other businesses. With strong experience and expertise in sales, business and technology across all aspects of television, CER-TEC will extend Qligent’s reach into some of the busiest, high-profile broadcast and production markets in the United States, with an initial emphasis in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic territories.

Cerquone believes Qligent is poised for success based on its timely rollout of cloud-based monitoring and analysis products and services for multiplatform TV, given the industry’s gradual adoption of IP and cloud technologies and workflows. Qligent’s Vision platform centralizes and simplifies signal monitoring across over-the-air, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT systems, minimizing hardware and labor costs while allowing users to quickly identify, analyze and troubleshoot performance trends and quality issues. Qligent’s industry-first monitoring-as-a-service, Oversight MaaS, further differentiates the company as an innovator focused on transforming how TV, video and audio content is monitored from a QoS and QoE perspective.

“Qligent has accurately identified a burgeoning trend and, in a brief period of time, positioned itself as a leading voice and shrewd innovator for transitioning legacy monitoring workflows to the cloud,” said Cerquone. “We feel they are ahead of the curve on the monitoring and analysis side as broadcast networks are in the early phases of transitioning to cloud-based workflows. Our firm entrenchment in the broadcast and production industry, anchored by our location in the media capital of the world (New York City) and long-standing relationships, will empower us to introduce Qligent and its message of operational efficiency into markets and networks where they have not yet made a significant impact.”

CER-TEC’s position as a manufacturer’s representative is important to note. As opposed to simply buying and reselling, CER-TEC will act as an extension of Qligent’s sales team. Working closely with and reporting to Qligent Global Partner Account Manager, Mary Mederos, the two companies will put forth an integrated sales effort to maximize their impact on today’s quickly-changing broadcast landscape.

“John and Leigh will undoubtedly bring Qligent important exposure to a customer base that may not yet be aware of the value we can bring to their TV operations,” said Mederos. “That exposure, along with the experience and understanding of technology and industry trends, makes this a very exciting partnership from Qligent’s perspective.”

Moving forward, Cerquone anticipates opportunities to architect complete solutions for his customer base that integrates Qligent’s Vision platform with hardware and software solutions from other CER-TEC clients, including Harmonic, Ensemble Designs and DaletAmberfin.

“We are discovering that many IP and cloud thought leaders in the broadcast industry are looking for reputable companies to source, design and integrate complete systems for TV facilities not just in the United States, but internationally as well,” said Cerquone. “We see this as just another opportunity to introduce Qligent and our other clients to a much broader audience worldwide.”

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent’s architectureprovides complete, state-of-the-art monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.