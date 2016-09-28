Maker of Hypercore Line of Batteries Rebrands as Core SWX

PLAINVIEW, NY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2016 — The power solution company behind the well-known Hypercore range of batteries is rebranding itself as Core SWXwith a new look for the broadcast and cinematography industries. As part of this rebranding initiative, Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions providing users the power to create, has moved to a larger facility in Plainview, NY, which gives the company the potential to triple its output.

“With this new facility and rebranding initiative, we are focusing on the diversity of the market as we see it expand to include fields such as virtual reality, drones and ENG broadcasting,” says Ross Kanarek, CEO, Core SWX. “All of our product lines, including the Hypercore series of batteries, are synonymous with being top-of-the-line power solutions and will benefit tremendously from this expansion, from conception to final assembly.”

The new Core SWX Plainview location is approximately 10,000 sq. ft., an upgrade of more than 4000 sq. ft. from its previous site, and features 20-foot ceilings. With 80 percent of its total space dedicated towards warehouse and manufacturing, the new facility will allow for greater expansion of its product lines and the markets Core SWX serves. The new office space fosters a collaborative work environment as its layout will allow for more cross-collaboration between departments. Core SWX will continue to be an official battery recycler at the new plant, so that older batteries will be handled in an environmentally responsible way.

Additionally, Core SWX will simultaneously be launching its new website, www.CoreSWX.com, to complement its existing social media channels including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, in order to sustain its online presence and continue to be an active member of the online community.

“This rebranding is an exciting time for us at Core SWX,” adds Kanarek. “We want to ensure all of our existing and potential customers that they are our top priority as we make this transition, and the only real ‘change’ will be that we can provide even more products, faster!”

About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the broadcast, digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED®, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.