StorExcel AXZiS LIGHT Offers Scalable, Best-of-Breed Digital Asset Management and Storage at Entry-Level Price

DENVER -- Sept. 14, 2016 -- StorExcel(TM), a systems integrator and provider of next-generation content management and workflow automation solutions for scale-out storage environments, today introduced StorExcel AXZiS(TM) LIGHT, a cost-effective, robust bundled storage and digital asset management solution that makes it easy for creative workgroups and small businesses to manage the end-to-end content life cycle.

Built on Evolphin Zoom digital media asset management software and the XenData SX Series archive server, AXZiS LIGHT is an entry-level solution that enables small groups to produce, edit, and publish content more efficiently using tools within Adobe(R) Creative Suite(R) (CS). Unique panel integration with all applications within the suite streamlines workflow by allowing users to link to and search across all assets -- video, audio, print, still images, and graphics -- from within any application. The easy-to-use interface of Evolphin's Zoom software enables users to track each iteration of digital content and all of its associated metadata. Advanced search options, thumbnails, high-resolution previews, and the software platform itself drastically reduce the time spent locating and managing digital assets.

StorExcel AXZiS LIGHT tracks the progress, approvals, and governance of the content as it goes through the digital media supply chain, including the integrated disk and LTFS archive tiers. In addition to supporting work across the entire creative environment, the StorExcel solution simplifies and automates versioning to ensure that users work with the up-to-date version of content rather many differently named versions of the same file. By performing deduplication tasks in the background, Zoom further reduces the cost and complexity of maintaining efficient, readily accessible storage.

Designed for media workflows, the XenData SX Series archive server provides a highly scalable LTO digital and media asset archive. As a result, AXZiS LIGHT scales smoothly to support growth up to an enterprise-scale platform. Groups and organizations working with the solution can expand with confidence, knowing that the underlying software and storage infrastructure will continue to meet their capacity and performance requirements.

"AXZiS LIGHT gives the full creative team the functionality and flexibility they need to work efficiently with all varieties of digital and media assets," said Lance Hukill, president at StorExcel. "At the same time, the solution allows staff responsible for IT to maintain clean versions and maximize the group's use of storage, augmenting it seamlessly as workflow requirements grow and evolve. In short, it makes both the creative and IT staff happy."

StorExcel, a reseller and systems integrator, provides next-generation content management and workflow automation solutions that meet the needs of scale-out storage environments in the public and private sector markets. The company focuses on helping clients reduce their operational costs while accelerating innovation with their business and mission-critical information. StorExcel provides cost-optimized strategies, solutions and services to complement current operations with future extensibility and scalability for its clients.

Photo Caption: Integration of StorExcel(TM) AXZiS(TM) LIGHT Into a Creative Environment

