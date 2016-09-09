Blackmagic Design Announces Teranex AV

The world’s first standards converter designed specifically for AV professionals with 1089 broadcast quality standards conversions!

IBC 2016, Amsterdam, Netherlands - September 9, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced Teranex AV, a new broadcast quality standards converter designed specifically for AV professionals. Teranex AV features 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0a inputs, outputs and loop through, along with AV specific features such as low latency, a still store, freeze frame, and HiFi audio inputs for professionals working on live, staged presentations and conferences. Teranex AV will be available in September for $1,695 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Teranex AV will be demonstrated at IBC 2016 on the Blackmagic Design booth in Hall 7, Stand 7 H.20.

The new Teranex AV features low latency that’s as low as 67 milliseconds, which means that customers can convert any HDMI or SDI video format instantaneously to a different format and output it for projection in sync with the live event. For example, customers using Teranex AV at a concert can project a close up of a virtuoso pianist as their fingers fly across the keys on a big screen projector in synchronization with the live performance.

In addition, customers get advanced HDMI 2.0a processing with input, loop through and output connections. This lets customers convert HDMI to SDI without any additional hardware. They can loop the HDMI signal out to a big screen projector while simultaneously converting it and and sending it to downstream equipment like decks and monitors.

For audio, Teranex AV also features 2 channel consumer HiFi connections, as well as XLR connections for 4 channels of AES/EBU or 2 channels of balanced analog audio. The consumer HiFi connections are critical for professional AV customers because they allow lapel microphones, laptop computers and other devices with consumer audio connections to be used with Teranex AV. Now customers can connect virtually any audio source to Teranex AV and use it to embed the audio with the video and output the signal in any format.

Teranex AV also features a still store that can capture a video frame in any format and hold it in memory, even when the power is cycled. Customers can preload corporate logos or graphics to display between presenters at conferences, or for outputting sponsor logos at concerts and events between acts. Plus, Teranex AV has built in resynchronization, so customers always get clean switches between the still store and live feeds for professional looking presentations.

There’s even a live freeze frame feature that temporarily holds any current frame on the screen until Teranex AV is switched to another video output, a black frame, or the still store. This is ideal for conferences and events where customers might need to hold a slide on screen while the presenter makes changes to their presentation in the background. The freeze frame and still store make it possible to always have something on screen at all times.

In addition to HDMI and 12G-SDI connections, Teranex AV also includes quad link 3G-SDI outputs, making it compatible with a wide range of older Ultra HD monitors and projectors that only support quad link SDI 1080 HD inputs. This also makes Teranex AV a great video wall processor because it can split Ultra HD into 4 HD screens, or it can scale regular HD up, split it and output it onto 4 large screens for a tiled video wall. That means customers can create massive multi-screen outdoor displays and digital signs that will amaze the crowd at live events!

Customers also get BNC input and output connections for generating or receiving reference signals. The built in ethernet connection allows for remote control, and an optical fiber cage is available for adding optional SMPTE fiber optic modules so customers can send video and audio over massive distances. Teranex AV even has rear brackets to protect cables and connectors from damage during portable, outside broadcast, or field work.

With Teranex AV, customers get 1089 up, down, cross and standards conversions for all formats up to 2160p60 in full 10-bit quality. Like all Teranex processors, Teranex AV features patented algorithms and powerful processing that give customers visually transparent conversions that are indistinguishable from the original. Conversions use optical quality scaling, have advanced de-interlacing, noise reduction, automatic 3:2 cadence detection, removal and insertion, and retain timecode, ancillary data, audio and more.

“Teranex AV brings Teranex’s legendary broadcast quality standards conversions to AV professionals for the first time ever,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This product is exciting because it has exactly the features customers need for working at live events and conferences. They get 1089 incredible SD, HD and Ultra HD conversions, along with incredible new features designed specifically for audiovisual professionals!”

Key Teranex AV Features:

•Ultra low latency, as low as 67 milliseconds.

•HDMI 2.0a, 12G-SDI in, out and loop through connections.

•XLR connections for 2 channels of balanced analog and 4 channels of AES/EBU audio input.

•Consumer HiFi connections for 2 channels of audio input from devices like laptops and iPods.

•Optical fiber cage for adding optional SMPTE compatible fiber optic SDI modules.

•Internal still store and live freeze modes.

•Patented Teranex processing for extremely high quality up, down, cross and standards conversions.

•Retains all ancillary data such as timecode and subtitles.

•16 channels of frame accurate audio conversions and full audio channel remapping.

•Classic Teranex front panel makes it extremely easy for Teranex customers to integrate and use.

•Reference input for built in frame sync feature and reference output for sync generation.

•Built-in video test pattern generation with audio test tones.

•Gigabit Ethernet connectivity for remote control.

•Built in power supply supports 110V to 240V AC.

