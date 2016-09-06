The Telos Alliance Forms TV Solutions Group

CLEVELAND, OH — SEPTEMBER 6, 2016 — The Telos Alliance announced today that it has created a new division to focus on the expanding needs of the TV and broadcast markets. Called the “TV Solutions Group,” the new division will consist of both Linear Acoustic and Minnetonka Audio products, staff, and brands into a single working group.

The TV Solutions Group will focus on customer requirements and systems to meet those requirements, utilizing both file-based and real-time processing and management products from the full Telos Alliance product mix. All audio-processing needs—including workstation plug-ins for content creation, enterprise, and cloud processing—and real-time broadcast processors, can be part of an overall facility-wide deployment. Customers can expect new products that are highly scalable and easy to integrate, as well as expanded access to product support services and technical materials.

The TV Solutions Group will provide solutions that aid broadcasters in the transition to the latest TV industry technology. The AES67 AoIP standard, for example, is a key strategic focus for the new group, and the Telos Alliance is already a proud member of AIMS (the Alliance for IP Media Solutions), a nonprofit trade alliance that promotes interoperability and the adoption of AoIP standards.

“Telos has had tremendous success in the radio broadcast market by creating the industry’s first AoIP standard. With last year’s acquisition of Minnetonka Audio and subsequent merger with Linear Acoustic, we have the building blocks to expand our success into TV broadcast and further advance the integration of AES67,” said Frank Foti, CEO of The Telos Alliance.

John Schur has been appointed as the new division president and will manage both companies. “We have a unique opportunity to do something special; bridge two companies that serve a similar customer base into one overall solution provider. Having access to the full range of Telos Alliance products is a big win for our new group and an even bigger win for our customers.”

The TV Solutions Group will be available for questions or demonstrations, in stand 7.J40 at IBC 2016, Sept 9th-13th in Amsterdam.

Information about Minnetonka Audio can be found at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

Information about Linear Acoustic can be found at www.linearacoustic.com