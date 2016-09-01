Ciaran Doran joins Pixel Power

IBC 2016, Stand 7.A31: Pixel Power has appointed Ciaran Doran to the new role of executive vice president of international sales and marketing. Spearheading a new direction in IP and virtualized playout Doran’s appointment signals a new energy in the company as it positions itself as a leader in the world of broadcast playout & automation.

With a track record in sales and marketing Doran is a well-known figure in the industry, not least for his extended periods with Sony, Leitch and Harris Broadcast (now Imagine Communications), the latter as international marketing director. More recently he has directed sales at Digital Projection, and he spent three years as CEO of Datasat Group.

“I enjoy working at the cutting edge of technology,” Doran said. “The broadcast industry is undergoing tremendous change at the moment, and it is exciting to be with Pixel Power, a company which has seized the new opportunities in this direction. We are building on our unrivalled graphics and workflow heritage to develop into new areas including playout, and I am looking forward to helping our customers migrate from SDI to IP, to virtualisation and the cloud.”

James Gilbert, Pixel Power CEO, added “In a time of transition, it is really important that the real innovators, like Pixel Power, are clearly heard and understood by the market. I am delighted to welcome Ciaran, a proven sales leader and marketer to the team.”

When not driving the industry forward, he is a musician and a keen cyclist, last year completing all 21 stages of the Tour de France as part of the Le Tour One Day Ahead programme which raised more than a million pounds for charities.

Ciaran Doran is a graduate of the University of Surrey, and has management development qualifications from IMD in Switzerland.

He will be with the Pixel Power team at IBC2016, on stand 7.A31, at Amsterdam RAI, 9 – 13 September.