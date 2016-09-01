360º stream at IBC with MOG Advanced Technology for end-to-end New Media Channels

MOG, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions today announced the launch of MOG end-to-end new media channels technology at IBC 2016. The company will be showcasing an agile and collaborative platform that can efficiently deliver linear and OTT contents in a unified workflow.

With MOG advanced end-to-end technology, broadcasters and content owners will be eliminating any gap through the way with a solution that integrates ingest and media preparation processes with content management tools and distribution services, over a private cloud service.

Presenting itself as a one-stop-shop supplier, MOG is delivering the required technology to eliminate difficulties, reduce costs and drive new revenue services.

The system will stream file-based and live-feeds into a private cloud with support for a wide range of formats and adaptive bit rate. With access to collaborative platforms and content management tools, customers will be able to prepare their contents either for live streaming or VOD and then distribute it over secure and solid cloud services like Content Delivery Networks (CDN). The solution can also track the consumer’s engagement in real time in order to measure performance and remarket the actions. As a pioneer MOG new technology is also prepared to capture and stream 360º feeds, delivering it to any desktop browser and easily integrating it with native apps for iOs and Android.

“The move to a multiplatform delivery can be time consuming, labor intensive and very expensive”, says Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO from MOG. “Bringing all of our media technology expertise together we are now able tosolve the technology challenges while customers can focus on running their business without having to pay high operational costs.”

In fact, the business model presented by MOG is based on a technology fee with no hidden charges or business indexed charges. Customers will be able to stay ahead of the competition by investing in technology and get their ROI as their business grows instead of sharing a portion of their business revenue with a third parties like in traditional approaches.

Visit MOG at booth 7.G30 and find out more about MOG newest solution. Visitors will also be able to experience the 360º streaming onsite.