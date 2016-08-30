Magewell Unleashes and Expands Powerful 4K Video Capture Card Family

August 30, 2016 -- Nanjing, China: Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd. ("Magewell") announced today the addition of two new models to the company's family of powerful, high-quality, 4K video capture cards. The new Pro Capture HDMI 4K and Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus complement the previously-announced Pro Capture AIO 4K Plus card, with all three models now available to customers and OEM partners.

Magewell's real-time, 4K video capture cards cost-effectively bring 4K-resolution video acquisition to markets and applications including broadcast, surveillance, medical imaging, gaming, video wall design, motion picture production and more. First introduced at the 2016 NAB Show, the Pro Capture AIO 4K Plus features both HDMI and SDI inputs with embedded audio support, capturing 2160p60 Ultra HD video over its HDMI 2.0 interface and 2160p30 via 6Gbps SDI.

The two newest cards deliver similar capabilities for HDMI-only input applications. The Pro Capture HDMI 4K supports 2160p30 over an HDMI 1.4 interface, while the Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus captures 2160p60 via HDMI 2.0 connectivity.

"We received great response to the Pro Capture AIO 4K Plus since we unveiled it at the NAB Show, with customers eagerly anticipating its release," said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. "We're excited to now be delivering its benefits to our customers, while offering users even more choices of input configurations with the addition of the Pro Capture HDMI 4K and Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus."

Continuing Magewell's hallmarks of outstanding video capture quality, performance and reliability, all three cards feature a PCIe 2.0 high-speed interface and support resolutions all the way up to the 4096x2160 4K digital cinema and production standard, including 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD. As with all Magewell Pro Capture cards, each video source can be output as multiple streams to separate applications simultaneously, enabling concurrent live broadcast, recording and preview. Resolution, frame rate and video processing can be controlled independently for each stream.

Built-in, hardware-based, 10-bit video processing delivers high-quality deinterlacing, up/down conversion, video enhancements, color space conversion, graphic overlay and more without requiring CPU usage, thus maximizing CPU availability for third-party software -- particularly beneficial because of the quadrupled processing requirements of 4K video compared to HD formats. The cards also feature advanced bit depth (8/10/12-bit) and color space (4:2:0/4:2:2/4:4:4) capabilities, supporting 4K Ultra HD standards.

Multiple 4K Pro Capture cards can be used simultaneously in the same system, increasing multi-channel capture density. Magewell's universal Pro Capture drivers offer broad 4K capture compatibility with popular encoding, streaming, live production, collaboration, video conferencing and virtual reality (VR) creation software running on Windows and Linux operating systems, with Mac support for the 4K cards to follow soon.

Magewell will showcase its 4K capture cards along with its complete range of Pro Capture and USB Capture devices in stand 5.C79 at the IBC2016 exhibition, taking place September 9-13 in Amsterdam. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.