Product Development Comes Full Circle in AES Los Angeles Convention Super Session “Develop a Killer Audio Product in Just One Day!”

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society has announced a new “Super Session” program to be featured as part of the Product Development Track at the upcoming AES Los Angeles Convention, taking place Thursday, September 29 – Sunday, October 2, 2016, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Targeted to Product Design Engineers, Product Managers, Product Marketing and Engineering Managers, and others interested in professional audio product design ideas and implementation, this series of sessions, being held on Saturday, October 1, will dedicate the day to the incredible task stated in its title: “Develop a killer audio product in one day!”



The day-long series of events will be presented by a team of product development experts, each one discussing best practices and technologies in their specific disciplines of Product Management, User Experience, Industrial Design, Acoustic Design, Natural Voice Processing, Validation And Testing, and Sourcing and Supply. To bring this session to life, the team will develop an actual product in front of, and with the help of, the audience of attendees, while each of the disciplines will be applied to the product being designed. The proposed product will be one that competes with Sonos, Alexa and other high volume consumer AoT (Audio of Things) products.

“Applying the best practices of Product Development to an actual product will connect our audience into how these topics apply in the real world,” says Scott Leslie, Chairman of the Product Development track. “It’s like taking the lecture and lab at the same time. The attendees will, in one day, get a learning experience in all facets of product development.”

The AES Los Angeles Product Development Track schedule of events is available at http://www.aes.org/events/141/productdevelopment/.

