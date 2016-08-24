MOG brings analytics into production workflows at IBC2016

MOG, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, will showcase how simple it is to acquire valuable insight and dashboard data about any production environments performance, third-party systems, and resource usage through a single and unified platform.

SKYWATCH acquires the full landscape of any production environment through supervision, control and management functions. Presented as the first solution to bring machine learning to broadcast, the platform is fully tailored to each customer environment. Launched at NAB, the platform will now be showcased at IBC with the latest enhancements and developments.

SKYWATCH automatically controls the whole ingest process and monitors all third-party systems or applications that are part of the workflow. It can operate as a completely integrated set of production modules and manage multiple ingest points simultaneously, being controlled by a single user.

With this solution, the customer gains the ability to automatically manage large amounts of information at once with no geographic boundaries and without the need for human intervention in terms of data collection. Always tailored to the customer environment, it will provide media users and managers the tools they need to obtain essential statistics on productivity, availability and efficiency of production resources helping them in make informed investment decisions.

“The analysis and the combination of multiple metrics is not trivial and is not a simplified task in any industry, especially in a broadcast scenario. That’s why the tools available on the market with such a purpose are scarce”, says Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO of MOG. “Based on our experience we decided to tailor a solution that provides the essential insight for immediate action or for future decisions. It will provide broadcasters with the ability to stay agile, but with a competitive edge.”

At IBC, MOG will be also showcasing mxfSPEEDRAIL centralized ingest solutions. This unique technology can be seamlessly integrated with the most popular broadcast technologies and formats. The range of MOG’s centralized ingest tools is designed to improve the production workflows of broadcasters and production companies by reducing costs, preventing errors and gaps with a completely automated solution and makes ingest tasks faster while improving content delivery quality.

