RED Digital Cinema Brings its DSMC2 Cameras to the Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition

Irvine, CA - August 16, 2016. RED Digital Cinema® is returning to The Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV) at the China International Exhibition Center from August 24-27. Located in booth 1A108, visitors can interact with RED's line of DSMC2™ cameras, learn about RED's intuitive workflow, and see the latest software and accessories from third party partners like Bright Tangerine, Gates Underwater Products, RTMotion, and S.G.O.



RED will showcase the WEAPON® Carbon Fiber camera, which boasts 6K resolution at 75 frames per second, ultra-detailed 19.4 megapixel stills from motion, and blazing fast data speeds up to 300 MB/s. In addition to the WEAPON, RED will also show the 5K SCARLET-W and 4.5K RAVEN™ cameras. The SCARLET-W blends flexibility and accessibility with high-end performance; while RAVEN, the smallest camera in the RED ecosystem, has a lightweight durable design that makes it perfect for operators looking to shoot on the move.



All of RED's DSMC2 cameras offer superior image quality, incredible dynamic range, simultaneous recording of REDCODE® RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR/HD, and adhere to the company's dedication to OBSOLESCENCE OBSOLETE® - a core operating principle that allows current RED owners to move between DSMC2 cameras without having to purchase all new gear.