VMP Launches ERWEN-6E Wall Rack Enclosure; Now Shipping

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2016—Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the broadcast, commercial, security, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce the launch of the new ERWEN-6E 19-inch wall rack enclosure. Now shipping, the 6U ERWEN-6E has an MSRP of $339.00.

“Based on the popularity of our ERWEN-9E,ERWEN-12E and ERWEN-15E wall mounted rack enclosures, we developed the ERWEN-6E to be as effective and rugged, but in an even smaller package,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “Where space is at a premium, getting equipment off the floor and on the wall is a must when floor standing equipment racks just won’t do. VMPdesigned the ERWEN Serieswall mounted racks for both form and functionality, especially with the security and AV installer in mind. With adjustable front and rear rails, removable hinged back panel, and a reversible glass front door, the ERWEN-6E is the answer to the most demanding rack mount requirements.”

Additional features of the ERWEN-6E wall rack enclosure include:

·Welded steel construction

·Ships fully assembled

·Works with all standard 19-inch rack equipment and accessories

·16 inches of usable depth

·Rails have numbered spaces with standard 10-32 threading

·Adjustable front and rear rails

·Vented top and bottom

·Top and bottom cable routing knockouts

·Reversible hinged tempered glass front door

·Removable hinged back panel

·Removable side panels (with optional locks)

·Load capacity – 120 lbs

·Black powder coat finish

·2-fan kit (ERWEN2FANKIT; optional)

·Product dimensions: (W x D x H): 24.3in x 21.9in x 14.5in

·Product weight: 50 lbs

For more information, please visit www.videomount.comor call toll free877-281-2169. If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

About Video Mount Products

Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

# # #