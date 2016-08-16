Red Giant Trapcode Suite 13.1 Now Available, Free Update to 3D Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Suite

Portland, OR – August 16, 2016 –Red Giant today announced the availability of Trapcode Suite 13.1, an update to the industry’s most essential tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe After Effects. The update includes new features to Trapcode Form, Tao and Sound Keys, new presets for Trapcode Mir and Tao, as well as bug fixes for Particular, Form, Mir, Tao and Lux. This update is free to current Trapcode users.

Celebratory Sale – 25% Off Red Giant Trapcode Suite 13.1!

In honor of this release, Red Giant is offering 25% off Trapcode 13.1 in the redgiant.com store for 24 hours only. The sale includes full suite licenses and all individual Trapcode products as well as upgrades and academic store purchases (which are already 50% off). The sale runs from 10:00 AM PDT today until tomorrow, August 17, 2016 at 10:00 AM PDT. Use code TRAPCODE25 to receive the discount!

Experience Trapcode Suite 13.1

What’s New in Red Giant Trapcode 13.1

Trapcode Form 2.2

Updated UI graphs , “Color over Life” and “Size over Life” in Trapcode Form now match those found in Particular 2.5

, “Color over Life” and “Size over Life” in Trapcode Form now match those found in Particular 2.5 Removal of outdated SD presets

Trapcode Sound Keys 1.4

Updated Sound Keys color map to match Particular 2.5’s color map

Trapcode Tao 1.1

25 new presets to help users get started with 3D animation processes

to help users get started with 3D animation processes Negative OAS Duration allowing for negative values – useful for audio visualizations

allowing for negative values – useful for audio visualizations New Lights Modes for even faster rendering, useful for building long structures with Tao Lights when only the newest part of the structure is visible; new modes include Build-up and Remove, Build-up (fast), and Build-up and Remove (fast)

Particular 2.6

Effect Builder updates include a new switch for disabling motion blur within the builder and minor bug fixes

Mir 2.1

New presets for dynamic 3D surfaces, bringing the total to 43 presets to jumpstart your work

for dynamic 3D surfaces, bringing the total to 43 presets to jumpstart your work New visibility settings accommodate higher-resolution projects

accommodate higher-resolution projects Minor bug fixes

Update to Trapcode Suite 13.1

Current Trapcode users can update for free to the latest version via the Red Giant Website or through Red Giant Link. For additional help updating to the latest version of Trapcode, please contact the Red Giant support team with any questions.

How to Purchase

New Red Giant Trapcode customers can download a free trial or purchase from http://www.redgiant.com/products/.

Trapcode Suite 13.1 Pricing and Availability

Trapcode Suite 13.1 is available today and can be purchased at 25% off for $750 (regularly $999) through the Red Giant online store for 24 hours only. Customers can purchase individual products or the entire Trapcode Suite 13.1. Complete pricing info available at www.redgiant.com/products/trapcode-suite.

Red Giant Volume License Program

Customers interested in 5 or more licenses of Trapcode Suite are eligible for our Volume Program*, which offers great pricing and many other advantages. Learn more at www.redgiant.com/vlp.

*Volume Program purchases are not eligible for the 25%-off discount

Request a Press Kit

Members of the media are invited to review any and all tools from the Trapcode Suite 13.1. For more information, please email Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life - we call it “the double bottom line” - this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617-817-6559

Skype: anya.oskolkova

###