ENCO to Unleash ClipFire Instant Video Playout System at IBC2016

Southfield, MI,August 15, 2016–ENCOwill use IBC2016 as the launch pad for its intuitive and versatileClipFireinstant media playout solution. Available immediately, ClipFire combines the robust, high-quality video and audio playout engine from the company’s award-winning MOM (Media Operations Manager) automation system, introduced at the 2016 NAB Show, with a streamlined user interface. The result is an affordable, all-in-oneappliance to support a wide range of playback applications in studio and mobile environments.

Designed with a focus on simplicity, ClipFire’s fully-graphical main interface features an array of active buttons, each displaying a visual thumbnail with clip information and ready to fire playback of video, audio or graphics upon a single click or tap. The ClipFire interface is optimized for high-speed, touch-screen operation, putting professional video playoutright at operators’ fingertips without the need for keyboard or mouse input. Buttons can be assigned to play individual clips, overlay graphics, send commands to external devices, or triggermultiple clips simultaneously. Support for multiple pages and layouts enables users to customize their button setup for different productionswithout limiting the number of available clips.

ClipFire’s ease of use, flexibility and cost-effectiveness make it ideal for a wide range of television and live event production applications,from studio-based news broadcasts and visual radio to concerts and sports coverage. The robust durability of the ClipFire appliance also makes it well-suited to a variety of demanding environments,including mobile production trucks, stadiums and temporary venues.

“ClipFire is designed to meet market demand for an easierand more cost-effective playout solution, without sacrificing reliability and flexibility,” said Ken Frommert, general manager, ENCO.“By delivering MOM’s proven playout capabilities with an even simpler user experience, allat a fraction of the price of competing solutions, ClipFire makesfast, high-quality playout affordable and accessible to a broader array of customers.”

ClipFire provides the same rich playout versatility as MOM, including support for SD, HD and UHD resolutions with built-in up, down and cross-conversion. Clips can be played from local storage or across a network, while native support for multiple codecs and file formats eliminates the need to transcode content before playback. ClipFire supports video compression and container standards including H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), MPEG-2, MOV, MP4, AVI and more, alongside audio formats such as WAV, MP3 and MP2. ClipFire appliancesfeature SDI, HDMI and XLR outputs, while support for NewTek’s Network Device Interface (NDI™) IP technology for live production workflows enables real-time playout from ClipFire to other NDI-enabled systems over an IP network.

ClipFire also features the same intuitive and powerful library system as MOM and ENCO’s DAD radio automation system, making it easy for users to manage their media assets. Operators can organize clips by any criteria, modify metadata, and synchronize ClipFire’s library with other ENCO solutions over a network. ENCO’s DCL (DAD Command Language) provides a user-programmable, bi-directional interface for integration with third-party systems, while built-in ‘as-run’ logging provides details of content playout for program and advertising tracking.

ENCO will demonstrate ClipFire alongside its other market-leading playout and automation solutions for TV and radio in at IBC2016, taking place September 9-13 at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam. ENCO exhibits at Stand 8.A59.

About ENCO

Founded in 1983, ENCO Systems is a world leader in playout and automation system solutions for demanding radio and television organizations. ENCO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan USA and retains a worldwide distribution network. For more information, please visit: www.enco.com.