Pebble Beach Systems announces Tom Gittins as CEO to head up new Leadership Team

Leading automation, content management and integrated playout specialist Pebble Beach Systems today announced the appointment of Tom Gittins as Chief Executive Officer. Tom replaces Managing Director and company founder Peter Hajittofi who has decided to retire. He will be supported by Peter Mayhead in the new role of Chief Operating Officer. Founder director Ian Cockett remains in his key role as Chief Technology Officer.

With a strong commercial focus and many years of industry experience, Tom has been with Pebble Beach Systems for 10 years, and previously held the position of Sales Director at the company. An effective communicator and results-driven sales professional, he has been instrumental in the growth of the company and its product portfolio, and in accessing new markets and territories. During a long career in the broadcast industry, where he previously held positions with Leitch and Ampex Corporation, he has gained a reputation for his commitment to understanding customer requirements and for his in-depth industry knowledge.





“I’m proud to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time in the industry as new technologies and commercial models come on stream,” he states. “With the backing of an exceptional team both at our UK headquarters and internationally, I am excited by the growth opportunities which the industry offers and confident that we can build on the company’s impressive legacy and strong foundations. Pebble Beach Systems remains committed to supporting our extensive user base, and our innovative solutions and strong infrastructure position us well for continued success in the future.”

Newly appointed COO & CFO Peter Mayhead joined the company in 2013 as Finance Director. With over twenty years’ experience in the broadcast industry Peter previously held the role of CFO at Pro-Bel playing a key part in the successful management buyout from Chyron. He brings particular strengths and experience in supporting business growth through skills in team leadership, organisational management and business systems. He holds an MBA from Henley Business School and is a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants.

Managing Director Peter Hajittofi stated "I am delighted that we have made an internal promotion from Pebble Beach Systems to ensure that we carry on the principles and culture that has made the company a true market leader. I will continue to support Tom to ensure a smooth transition."

Chairman of Vislink, John Hawkins, confirmed "Tom will continue to execute the ambitious growth plans for Pebble, ably supported by Peter Mayhead and Ian Cockett. I would like to thank Peter Hajittofi for his continued support of the business, and confirm that he will remain involved with the company in a non-Executive Director capacity"

About Pebble Beach Systems

Pebble Beach Systemsis a world leader in automation, channel in a box and integrated channel technology, with scalable products designed for multichannel transmission, news, sports and interactive television as well as content management, workflow and direct archive control. Installed in more than 60 countries and with proven systems ranging from single up to over 100 channels in operation, Pebble Beach Systems offers open, flexible systems which encompass ingest and workflow automation, and complex file-based workflows. The company trades in the US as Pebble Broadcast Systems.

Web:http://www.pebble.tv

Pebble Beach Systems is a Vislink company.

About Vislink plc

Vislink plc is a leading global software and technology business specialising in solutions for the live collection, delivery and playout automation of high quality video 'from scene to screen'.

For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment, as well as software solutions for channel playout automation, channel-in-a-box and video content management. Vislink also provides secure video communications for surveillance and public safety applications such as law enforcement and homeland security.

Vislink employs over 250 people worldwide with offices in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore and manufacturing operations in the UK and the USA. Vislink has net assets of over £52 million and continuously invests in innovation. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: VLK). For further information, visithttp://www.vislinkplc.com.