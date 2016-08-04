SIS LIVE provides critical connectivity for Input Media

Input Media delivers flexible broadcast solutions for some of the world’s biggest sports federations, broadcasters and football clubs.

SIS LIVE, the connectivity provider of choice for critical media content, will work with Input Media to deliver resilient connectivity between Input Media, sports venues, SIS LIVE teleports and network operation centres (NOCs) in MediaCityUK and Milton Keynes via the Anylive network.

In addition to providing fibre, SIS LIVE also offer SNG back-up as Europe’s largest supplier of satellite uplinks. This accommodates a switch to satellite if necessary to ensure continuous live coverage. Some venues also have microwave links installed to guarantee fully comprehensive live coverage from every game.

SIS LIVE has already established itself as a major UK broadcast media fibre supplier, with links to more than 100 key UK broadcast locations, including major broadcasters, Premier League football grounds, rugby and entertainment venues, and global connectivity providers.

Other major entertainment venues with SIS LIVE fibre links include Alexandra Palace, the Crucible and the Barbican, with more locations planned for the coming months.

John Bozza, commercial director, SIS LIVE, said: “We are delighted to be working with Input Media to provide resilient connectivity, demanded by the world’s leading broadcasters and sports federations. SIS LIVE’s portfolio is expanding rapidly and we will be adding many new venues to our fibre network in the next few months. We look forward to supporting Input Media to successfully deliver its renowned live broadcasting.”

Neil Oughton, managing director of Input Media, said: “We pride ourselves on using cutting-edge technology to deliver flexible broadcast solutions to major broadcasters, sports federations and other blue-chip clients in the UK and around the world. SIS LIVE will help us to retain our market-leading position as a sports production partner our clients can rely on.”