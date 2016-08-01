Genelec Appoints Dave Maclaughlin as Education Sales Director

NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for over 35 years, announces that it has appointed Dave Maclaughlin to the position of Education Sales Director. Based in Florida, Maclaughlin will be in charge of educational sales for the entire U.S., as well as a direct sales rep for the state of Florida. The announcement was made by Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. Marking Manager, and underscores the importance Genelec places on the educational market sector nationwide. In his new position, Maclaughlin will help Genelec focus on sales to educational institutions and students, as well as present seminars and act as brand ambassador to the educational market. He will report to Lisa Kaufmann, Genelec Inc. Managing Director, and work closely with Paul Stewart, Genelec Inc. Eastern Territory Sales Manager, on new and ongoing sales initiatives.



For the past four years Dave Maclaughlin has served as the Vice President of Sales for Parsons Audio. For the prior 24 years, he served as the Executive Director of Audio Engineering at Husson College's New England School of Communications (Nescom) in Bangor, Maine. While at Nescom, he built a small audio program into the school’s largest academic program. Along the way he created one of the first Bachelor Degree programs in Live Sound to complement the Studio Recording and Post Production Programs. He is a full member of the Audio Engineering Society and a member of SBE, and he has produced and engineered numerous commercial recording projects for well-known artists in the U.S. and Canada. Recently he directed the founding of the first Southern Florida chapter of the AES. Maclaughlin currently serves on advisory committees for four college-based audio programs and delights in helping students advance their career. Additionally, his studio designs and installations have been featured in major publications around the world. He also has a wealth of experience in broadcast, first as on-air talent and later in both management and station ownership. He brings an extensive background in sales and a vast base of knowledge about the audio business to his new position with Genelec.

“Dave’s diverse background, especially his expertise in audio education, makes him a perfect fit for this position,” states Will Eggleston. “He knows the priorities, wishes and needs of audio programs large and small, and he will be an effective messenger of the Genelec brand to this growing market. We welcome Dave on board to the Genelec Inc. team.”

