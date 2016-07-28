Allstar Sound Selects Clear-Com’s HelixNet, FreeSpeak II for Corporate Event Productions and Rentals

Allstar Sound of Burbank, CA – a rental house with 40-plus years in the business – has selected Clear-Com’s HelixNet digital network partyline intercom and FreeSpeak II wireless digital intercom for its corporate event productions and equipment rentals. Allstar Sound has integrated the two systems into a mobile unit that was recently deployed at the Palm Springs Film Festival, the 2016 Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards Gala, and the Evening Under the Stars Gala.



“As an AV company with deep roots in corporate event production, we are always looking for equipment that is reliable, flexible, and easy to deploy and tear-down,” said Pat Connelly, General Manager at Allstar Sound. “HelixNet system delivers these qualities in a small package that we are able to mount into a single rack unit. We chose the FreeSpeak II system because it integrates seamlessly with the HelixNet, and offers a host of advantages over the competition.”



According to Connelly, FreeSpeak II’s advantages include the wireless system’s ability to operate in both the 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz bands; to extend its range by simply adding more distributed transceiver antennas at the system’s coverage boundary; and the lightweight, programmable FreeSpeak II beltpacks that support multiple intercom channels per user. To date, Allstar Sound owns HelixNet systems with 24 wired beltpacks, and the FreeSpeak II with 10 wireless beltpacks.



“Besides the reliability of the HelixNet/FreeSpeak II combo, the system itself is exceptionally quiet when it comes to sound,” noted Connelly. “In fact, one client initially thought the system wasn’t turned on during an event, simply because the all-digital HelixNet system had none of the background audio hum that he was accustomed to on an analog system – and relied upon to know that the intercom was working.”



“Clear-Com’s reputation is built on the performance and quality of our intercoms for professional AV houses like Allstar Sound,” said Kari Eythorsson, Southwest Regional Sales Manager at Clear-Com. “The fact that the HelixNet and FreeSpeak II systems are exceeding this company’s high standards speaks volume about these offerings and allows Allstar Sound to keep providing its global clients with first-class service.”



