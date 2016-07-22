Cooke Optics Displays New Anamorphic/i Zoom lens at IBC 2016

Cooke Optics, the multi-award winning manufacturer of precision lenses for film and television, will demonstrate the new 35-140mm zoom at IBC 2016, alongside a variety of Anamorphic/i, 5/i, S4/i and miniS4/i lenses on Stand 12.D10.



The Cooke 35-140mm Anamorphic/i zoom is a true, front anamorphic with oval bokeh throughout zoom and focus with patented optical zoom. The new lens benefits from a unique combination of attributes allowing shooting from very wide angle to telephoto with a 4x zoom ratio and 2x Anamorphic squeeze. It features T3.1-22 aperture and anamorphic oval bokeh, and the colour and depth of field characteristics are matched to the existing Anamorphic/i primes.



Cooke’s acclaimed Anamorphic/i lenses have been used to shoot a range of features and TV commercials including Pete’s Dragon, L’Odysée, Jungle, El Clan, Un Homme Ideal, Spectral, Sinister 2, the Coke Super Bowl spot, the Canadian Distillery Odd Society ‘Nothing Odd Here’ commercial and Red Bull’s Chain Reaction film.



Cooke Optics TV web channel will also be promoted at IBC. The free-to-view channel features informative interviews from high profile cinematographers across the industry including Ed Lachman, John Mathieson and Sean Bobbitt.



