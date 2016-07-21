Camplex LEMO Certification Renewed

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – July 21, 2016 Camplex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, is proud to announce the three-year renewal of its LEMO certification as an approved assembly house. Camplex operates a fiber optic cable manufacturing facility in upstate New York serving the Broadcast, Pro-Audio, and Pro-AV markets with premium assemblies using quality brand components. In addition to SMPTE hybrid cable, Camplex manufactures simplex, duplex, and multi-channel fiber optic tactical cables and offers essential fiber optic equipment and accessories. It is the only fiber assembly shop in the US to achieve LEMO, Canare and Neutrik opticalCON certifications.

Dan Coscarella, director of sales at Camplex, commented, “We are proud to represent LEMO by producing high quality assemblies with their first-class products. Having received certification from LEMO for the second time, three years after our first, exemplifies our continued commitment to quality craftsmanship in each and every assembly we produce.”

For more information about Camplex products, go towww.camplex.com.

About Camplex

Camplex is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber shop with full repair services. Our fiber optic serial digital video transmission products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand and are instantly swappable to any camera. Camplex supports all formats including 4K and Ultra HD production.