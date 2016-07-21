Cinegy JET Pack subscriptions take off

IBC 2016, Stand 7.A30 – The soaring number of subscriptions for Cinegy’s JET Pack, an all-in-one live production and playout package, is proving to be indicative of the software’s ability to finally resolve the capex versus opex quandary.

Cinegy CEO Jan Weigner said, “JET Pack has changed everything. Subscribers worldwide have found that there is no longer any need to spend precious capital to buy and maintain machinery to do the heavy lifting. JET Pack does everything, and more, that they need in a software-only environment.

“One Cinegy dongle and a highly affordable annual subscription provide a vast range of media management functions that enables subscribers to get multiple channels on air quickly and painlessly.”

Cinegy JET Pack includes Cinegy Air PRO with Cinegy Type for real-time playout and multi-channel automation, including channel branding and CG; Cinegy Capture PRO for real-time ingest; Cinegy Multiviewer, which is comprised of four channels of multi-channel video monitoring; Cinegy Live for mixing and cutting; Cinegy Convert for transcoding and batch processing as well as Cinegy Player PRO.

Although all are available on a single annual subscription basis, they can be purchased outright for an equally cost-effective outlay if desired.

According to Weigner, “Hardware investment is increasingly anathema. Customers don’t want to buy more tin that will rust and bust. JET Pack, however, will stay up to date and rust-free to infinity and beyond.”

JET Pack and all Cinegy products can be found at IBC on Stand 7.A30.