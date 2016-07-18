ADAM Audio US Extends its Successful Monitor and Subwoofer Bundle Program with Additional 2.2 and 5.1 and 5.2 Surround Packages

Nashville, TN(July 18, 2016) —After the resounding success of its 2.1 Bundle Program, ADAM Audio is pleased to announce that they have extended the popular program, in which sets of ADAM monitors are available as a special bundle with matched ADAM subwoofers at exclusive package pricing. And in response to the creative needs of their wide variety of clients, from small studios to large facilities, twelve additional bundles of matched monitors and subs from the AX and SX line have been added to the program, which include 2.2, as well as 5.1 and 5.2 surround packages available at special pricing.

“Monitors are one of the most important components of a recording studio--every decision that you make is based upon the sounds coming out of your chosen monitors,” says Dave Hetrick, President of ADAM Audio USA. “Our Bundle Program is an expression of how ADAM Audio is continually dedicated to providing our customers with the very bestoptions for full range monitoring systems, no matter the size and shape of your room.”

The 2.1 program, which originally featured five different ADAM monitor pairs with a subwoofer, the A3XSub7, A5XSub8, A7XSub10, A8XSub12 and A77XSub15, has been extended to include additional 2.2, 5.1 and 5.2 matched bundles of monitors and subwoofers. The new program features four additional 5.1 Surround bundles in the AX line, including: (5)A3X(1)Sub8, (5)A5X(1)Sub10, (5)A7X(1)Sub12, (5)A8X(1)Sub15. Eight new bundles have also been added from ADAM’s SX line, including 2.2 bundles of (2)S1X(2)Sub10, (2)S2X(2)Sub10, (2)S3X-V (2)Sub12, (2)S3X-H(2)Sub15 and the 5.1 and 5.2 Surround bundles: (5)S1X(1)Sub12, (5)S2X(1)Sub15, (4)S3X-V(1)S3X-H(2)Sub15,and (4)S4X-V(1)S4X-H(1)Sub2100.

ADAM Audio launched their first Bundle Program earlier this year after listening to customers around the world speaking about the way they work, and recognizing the essential need for them to have systems which combine all the precision of ADAM studio monitors with all the lower bass that they need in a high performance subwoofer. In offering these monitors and subs together as a bundle, ADAM Audio has done the work of matching the monitors and subs together for ultimate performance as a package.

“We are overwhelmed by the great reception to our Bundle Program and we are excited to offer additional series of matched monitor and subwoofer packages that are designed to meet our customers’ needs for any level of creative work – from boutique project studios to major recording, production and broadcast facilities,” adds Hetrick. “Now everyone can have a complete ADAM matched monitor and sub bundle which combines the ultimate precision and power into one great package.”

Watch the video from ADAM Audio on Subwoofers at :https://youtu.be/JFhy0NyJYHY.

All bundles are available from select ADAM Audio dealers. For more details on select dealer locations, special pricing and how to get your ADAM 2.1, 2.2 and 5.1 and 5.2 bundles, email: full-range@adam-audio.com or call (615) 983-6210.

